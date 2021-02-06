News briefly

Delta expands the offer for domestic travelers

ATLANTA – Delta Air Lines is making face recognition for some local travelers at its Detroit hub, an extension of biometric technology beyond international flights.

The move came after Delta offered in 2018 what he called a “biometric terminal” for international travel using facial recognition at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta’s Maynard H. Jackson International Terminal. The system uses the U.S. Customs and Border Protection traveler verification service, which has a database of traveler photos from their passports.

For home travel, travelers often use driver’s licenses from different states as their IDs to fly, so there is no complete national database of photos to retrieve for face recognition.

In Detroit, Delta is starting face recognition as an opportunity for local travelers who have passport numbers, are members of the PreCheck Transportation Security Administration’s trusted passenger program, and who store that information in their Delta app on the SkyMiles profile.

Starting this month, customers in Detroit who meet these requirements can choose the Delta app and go through a dedicated PreCheck checkpoint using face recognition instead of a physical ID and boarding pass.

– Cox Newspaper

Pizza shops prepare for the Super Bowl boom

From stuffing up to doubling the number of employees per hour, pizza restaurants across the US are preparing for what will be their most rewarding Super Bowl Sunday in history.

With the pandemic still raging, 72% of Americans have no party plans, up 23 percentage points from last year, according to a study by the National Sales Federation. Only 3% who plan to watch the match will go to a bar or restaurant. This means that ordering pizza and chicken wings will be the default dining choice for tens of millions of households, boosting demand for national chains – by Domino’s Pizza Inc. and Papa John’s International Inc. – and local restaurants alike.

Coast to coast, the pizza parlors ended one of their strongest years ever. For several weeks last spring, pizza chains were among the only centers that gave home-connected customers in some parts of the US

Domino reported sales growth in the same U.S. stores by 17.5% last quarter, while Pope John’s sales rose 23.8% in North America – well above pre-pandemic levels. The shares of both companies grew by more than 30% in 2020.

– Bloomberg News (WPNS)

The Arkansas Index to 2.08, ends at 530.03

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest state-based public enterprises, closed at 530.03 on Friday, up 2.08.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 to 30 December 1997.