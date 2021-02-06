Poor countries demand their own vaccines as rich countries capture most of the supply in the UN program

With coronavirus cases still rising, Honduras got tired of waiting to get the vaccine through a United Nations program, so the small Central American country started on its own, securing the shooting through a private deal.

Honduras can not wait for bureaucratic processes or wrong decisions “to give citizens the peace of mind provided by the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Juan Carlos Sikaffy, president of the Honduran Private Business Council, who helped complete the acquisition by providing a bank guarantee.

Other nations are also becoming unbearable. Unlike past outbreaks of disease, where less affluent countries have generally waited for vaccines to be distributed by the UN and other organizations, many are now taking matters into their own hands. Experts are increasingly concerned that these past efforts could only undermine a UN-backed program to get COVID-19 shots at the most needy people around the world.

Countries including Serbia, Bangladesh and Mexico recently began vaccinating citizens through donations or trade deals an approach that could leave even fewer vaccines for the program known as COVAX, as rich countries have already captured most of this year’s supply. .

Led by the World Health Organization, an epidemic preparedness coalition known as CEPI, and a vaccine alliance called GAVI, COVAX was formed to distribute COVID-19 vaccines fairly. Countries can come together either to buy vaccines or to receive donated photographs.

Mustaqeem De Gama, a diplomat at the South African mission in Geneva, cited a level of despair driven by the spread of virus variants and uncertainty about when a COVAX vaccine might come. He doubted that the places that were registered in COVAX would get even 10% of what they ask for.

Even if the effort succeeds, COVAX states that the goal is to vaccinate less than 30% of people in poor countries, which means governments must look to other sources to get enough shots to achieve herd immunity .

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said his country was forced to suspend its agreements after seeing rich countries clash over scant shootings. He criticized nations that, he said, bought more doses than they should.

Just as if they intend to vaccinate all their cats and dogs, he said.

Although Serbia paid 4m euros to COVAX last year, it has not yet received any shots and last month launched its own immunization campaign with vaccines from Pfizer, China’s Sinopharm and Russia.

Recent production delays in Europe raise concerns whether drug manufacturers will be able to meet multiplication orders.

There are so many deals being signed that I think it ‘s hard to see how the numbers could add up to all the doses ordered to be produced in the foreseeable future, said Amanda Glassman, a public health expert and executive vice president i Center for Global Development

Last week, the African Union concluded an agreement on 400 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, to be produced by the Serum Institute of India. This is at the head of a previously negotiated African African agreement for 270 million doses by some pharmaceutical companies and in addition to the 600 million doses that Africa expects to receive from COVAX.

Some experts warn that these new deals could shift COVAX further to the back of the line, especially if some countries are willing to pay a speed premium.

To ensure South Africans received doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine quickly, government officials are reluctant to agree to pay a higher price per shot than Europe or North America. The first shipments arrived this week.

COVAX hopes to start shipping the first batches of vaccines to Africa later this month, but those plans may vary depending on the producers ‘production capacity and countries’ immunization plans.

Mexico began vaccinating health workers in December due to a direct purchase agreement with Pfizer, but progress has been slow. In recent weeks, the country gave emergency approval to the Russ Sputnik V vaccine but said the first batches would not be expected until sometime later this month.

Kate Elder, senior vaccine policy adviser at Médecins Sans Frontières, said developing countries should not be criticized for securing private vaccine deals as this is exactly what rich countries did last year.

Every country is simply doing what it thinks it should do to protect its people, she said, but the ability of poor countries and regions to get vaccinated faster than COVAX could undermine future UN efforts.

If countries are getting vaccines themselves, then how are they distributing WHO and GAVI for them? she asked.

Although India is contracted to provide COVAX with several hundred million doses of vaccine, the shootings have not yet been authorized by the WHO, meaning that India cannot release them for the UN program. In the meantime, India has already donated to neighbors, including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal, with more than 5 million doses.

Dr. Haritha Aluthge of the Association of Sri Lankan Government Medical Officers, called on the WHO to intervene between stiff competition for vaccines and COVAX’s failure to perform.

No single dose (from COVAX) has been taken, Aluthge said.

WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently warned that the world is on the verge of a catastrophic moral failure if COVID-19 vaccines are not distributed fairly, but the agency has no authority to force rich countries to share.

Her prayers for countries acting in solidarity are largely ignored.

Norway is the only country that said it would send the vaccine to developing countries after its own citizens were immunized, but did not specify how much would be donated. Britain said it would not divert any vaccine until it completed its immunization program. Australia, which has largely suppressed COVID-19, has no timeline for when it can share vaccines with its poorest neighbors in Southeast Asia and the Pacific islands.

Uninterrupted pressure on vaccine supplies around the world can only increase when more shots are successful, said Krishna Udayakumar, director of the Duke Institute of Global Health.

COVAX is the only global, multilateral platform that enables something close to global access and equity, and yet, it has access to a relatively small amount of vaccines, he said. The only way out is to have more vaccines.