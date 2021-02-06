MLS players reach preliminary CBA deal with championship, pending vote – Daily News

By ANNE M. PETERSON

Associated Press

Major League Soccer and its players announced on Friday that they have reached a trial agreement on a revised negotiation agreement.

The CBA was approved by the union executive board and the negotiating committee by a 24-11 vote, according to an ESPN report. The deal will now be sent to the full membership of the players union for a vote, which could be held as soon as Saturday. A simple majority is all that is needed to ratify the agreement.

The agreement will have to be approved by the league governors board. This is expected to happen and would pave the way for the opening of training camps on February 22nd and the start of the MLS season on April 3rd. He also avoids a CBA termination and a blockade of players, who had been threatened by the MLS if a deal could not be reached.

The MLS announced that the proposal at the table would extend the CBA by two years until 2027, a clause the championship had fought for since the start of negotiations and something that had been a staging point in the talks.

The extension has the effect of delaying the compensation jump that usually comes with a new CBA. Most importantly, such an extension provides the championship with a considerable distance from the 2026 World Cup co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico and removes the power from the MLSPA to negotiate improved conditions on the eve of the tournament and the years since. follow

ESPN reported that among the player benefits included in the proposal there is no pay cut in 2021, along with improved free agency terms in 2026 and 2027, in which players aged 24 and with four years of service would qualify. The old agreement required five years of service.

Players are also said to receive a 10% full board salary increase in 2027 and improved salaries for players classified as the minimum age. As for the revenue sharing agreement for the upcoming media rights contract, players will receive a percentage of the difference between the new deal (plus $ 100 million). In 2023 and 2024, this percentage will be 12.5% ​​(a decrease in 2024 of 12.5 percentage points), and from 2025 to 2027, this percentage will be 25%.

Negotiations on the revised CBA reopened after the MLS invoked a force majeure clause on December 29 due to the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the slower-than-expected COVID-19 vaccine deployment, MLS expects to see another year with little or no fans in the stands. Given its reliance on game day revenue, MLS says its finances will be severely affected and that players will have to bear some of the sacrifices. MLS has said it lost nearly $ 1 billion in revenue last season.

The inclusion of the force majeure clause opened a 30-day window for both parties to negotiate a revised CBA. Because an agreement was not reached within that window, either party could have completed the CBA. But the MLS was the only party to threaten such a maneuver, stating that if a deal was not agreed upon, it would not only end the CBA but also shut down the players as well.

The league initially set a deadline for last week, but it was extended until Thursday as the parties made progress. The deadline was extended again by 24 hours until Friday to cement a deal.

The parties had two difficult negotiations last year one in February before the start of the season and a second in June when players received a pay cut to resume the 2020 season. In that revised June deal, the league managed to include the force majeure clause .

