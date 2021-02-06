The publication of the climate project annoys reporters, confuses broadcasters

A plan to reduce carbon emissions by 2050 – and change the way we all live – came out this week. There was excellent media coverage of the details, but some journalists complained that they were denied time to report it properly. Meanwhile, some broadcasters leading the debate in the media do not seem to have read most of it.



The biggest economic transformation since the 1980s and many of us don’t even know it.

So said Stuffs climate editor Eloise Gibson and reporter Olivia Wannan in an article published before the Climate Change Commissionsthe report (PDF) made public last Sunday.

The government is not obliged to turn any advice into policy – but many experts and politicians predict that we will – whether we like it or not – meet our obligations to reduce carbon emissions.

There are no new cars that gas. There is no gas in new homes. Fewer farm animals. These are just a few of the headline-grabbing recommendations – and they got the talkback radio on this week.

Last Sundays News at 6 p.m. viewers saw Prime Minister and Climate Change Minister James Shaw confronting reporters grabbing copies of the report setting out the commission’s advice and evidence to support it.

The level of detail, over 600 pages, did not make reporting an easy task the day it came out – and the task was made more difficult by the way it was issued to some reporters.

Unfortunately – due to the way it was issued – it was impossible to analyze, wrote Richard Harman on the subscription news site Politik.co.nz

For most journalists, the first details came a joint press release issued by the Office of the Prime Minister on Sunday morning. Both documents were made public at 2pm last Sunday – just an hour before the press conference.

Some complained there, in no time, to absorb the details in front of their first reporter to identify the most demanding questions to be given to ministers at the press conference after the big revelation.

Some reporters were given a rise under the embargo, even though potentially sensitive numbers were edited. But many reporters had no advanced approach, even if they requested it last week and presented a strong case.

None of the reporters Media hours talked about it had been given any details before last Thursday.

Was the commission ‘playing favorites’? Did not some reporters – or their media – trust to observe an embargo?

We worked as a board on how to deal with issuing a large and complex amount of advice that included market-sensitive data on things like wholesale electricity prices and shadow prices for emissions, said commission chairman Dr Rod Carr Media hours this weekend.

“I asked the team to … edit anything that might be market sensitive and how we would restrict access to the document before it was released, knowing there would be six weeks of consultation. It ‘s not a matter of trust, it’ s a matter of control. sliding, “he said.

“Our engagement team … proposed a number of people distributing the document to – including about 200 journalists – partly through Science Media Center and other interested groups, “he said.

“But in my opinion (this) was too broad.I invited them to mention journalists who are familiar with climate change issues and who have been involved with the commission for the past six to 12 months – and are knowledgeable and more likely to be able to interpret the data in the short term that were available before the release, “he said.

Was he afraid of the commission “Stopping hitting gas pots and BBQ” – the type of boxes that overshadow his report?

“There was no intention to try and avoid the inevitable titles that provoke these things.I didn’t worry about sensational conversations or headlines. It was a real concern for market sensitive data. “People who read between the lines early can accuse us of being naive about the effect on prices and values ​​- and that would be damn good,” he said.

“As a chair I take responsibility. We have received feedback and concerns. We are open to considering how we deal with the release of complex data that may have market-sensitive information. We are not pursuing the title. “We were trying to develop a deeper understanding of these complex issues,” he told Media hours.

Reactions from the public

How the draft report on public affairs was reported – because there are only six weeks for people to have their say.

The commission will issue final advice by May 31st. The government will then respond with an Emission Reduction Plan before the end of the year.

But at Newstalk ZB last Monday, Kerre McIvor told listeners the presenters would lose their time.

“You can also talk to your slave. This government has already said it is committed to going this route,” she said.

Many of the other radio executives say it was a dizzying deal – but not always referring to what was actually in the report.

Newstalk ZBs Tim Dower told his growing audience early Monday that he was alarmed by the recommended 15 per cent cut in farm herds.

“Does that mean 15 percent less meat and milk?” he asked.

It is quite clear in the report and summary of the tips that the recommended herd reduction does not mean at all.

“Is there a deviant agenda behind this? Will we be forced to be vegan?” asked his listeners.

Any deviant agenda was all in his mind. There is nothing in the report about veganism – let alone a mandatory quote.

meanwhile on the AM Show, host Duncan Garner and his skeptical aides withdrew from the electric car appeal.

“The good news is that electric cars are cheaper now – but I can not stand the look. They are like an excuse on wheels,” said the host. Mark Richardson agreed and said he would not drive a Tesla if he were a talented one.

In the magic conversation, Peter Williams told his listeners “for 10 years you will not be able to buy a good European or Japanese car that runs on gasoline or diesel”.

But there will probably be plenty to buy and sell for years after that. The commission recommends halting imports of ‘fossil fuel light vehicles’ – or conventional cars and vans – by 2032, but estimates that electric cars will make up only 40 per cent of the national fleet by 2035.

Where did a better analysis come from Editors David Williams, stressing our connection to the Australian car market is a hurdle not mentioned in the report.

Peter Williams later told a caller that no one had read the report, “which he said was 800 pages long and” available only in precise form “.

It was fully available to everyone online as of Sunday, both as a summary and in individual easy-to-scan individual chapters.

Williams told his listeners none of the commissions’ recommendations “would have any impact on world weather anyway”. As one of the most sound skeptics of climate change in the air in New Zealand, Peter Williams knows the climate and the weather are different things.

Duncan Garner of the AM show also said that a 15 per cent cut of farm herds should mean a corresponding cut in food production.

Luckily Federal Farmers president Andrew Hoggard appeared on the show a few minutes later to tell him it didn’t happen:

“Our cows can produce much more than they produce at the moment if you give them the right conditions,” he said.

Kiwi farmers have already tried this, he said.

“The number of sheep was about 70 million two decades ago. Now we are at 30 million or less – and we are still keeping the same production in terms of meat,” he said.

In the commission’s forecasts, the number of sheep and beef and dairy cattle will fall 15 percent by 2030 but the total volume of milk produced “remains flat” – and the total volume of meat actually produced will increase slightly.

Editorial offices Marc Daalder – who had read the report– knew that it was said “a herd with fewer cows holding the same crop – through higher cows production – would require less food in general”.

Both Andrew Hoggard and Steve Carden, the chief executive of Landcorp, told Marc Daalder that all of this would lead to developments – such as the so-called methane vaccine – in the near future.

Magic Talk Drive CEO Ryan Bridge was also concerned about the farmers’ account and reducing the size of the herd.

Working overtime, Federation of Farmers president Andrew Hoggard received his call to explain what the report actually said.

“Read the report. Do not rely on reports about it,” he said.

There has been a lot of reporting and analysis this week from journalists who realized the importance of what was in these great reports – and worked hard to summarize it for the public even if the details were released to them in a way that made it bigger. task than it should be.

But there has also been a lot on the air from people with thoughts on the offer to cut emissions in the next 30 years who did not deal with the report at all.