



RespondingTrustedreportoneawidespreadportableIinternet outagein progressin Myanmar, Amnesty International Deputy Regional Director for Campaigns, Ming Yu Hah, said:

To shut down the internet between an unstable coup, a humanitarian crisis and ahealthpandemicisahated andrekMercilessdecision. Shutting down the internet in the midst of an unstable coup, a humanitarian crisis and a health pandemic is a hateful and reckless decision. Ming Yu Hah, Deputy Regional Director for Campaigns

Since the February 1 coup, people in Myanmar have been forced into a dire insecurity situation. Aexpandedshutting down the internet will put them downbiggerthe risk of more serious human rights violations by the military. The army must reinstate everyonetelecommunicationsimmediatelyand stop putting peoplesrightsin danger.All mobile operators and telecommunication providers in Myanmar mustseek urgent clarification from the Myanmar authorities. Wallpapers On February 6,toMyanmar Armyit is said thatordered telecommunications companies instead ofcompletelyturn offinternetand 4G services. According to information received from Amnesty International, the effective termination will be in effect until Monday 8 February. One beforeporosit,in5In short,instructed telecommunications companies to block access to Twitter and Instagram.

On February 4, the armyhad alreadyannounced that they were ordering telecommunications operators to block access to Facebook until February 7th. As the February 1 military coup was under way, internet and telephone outages were reported in several parts of the country, including the capital, NayPyiTaw, the largest city, Yangon, as well as Shan and Kachin States and Mandalay andShagaregions.Access was later restored.

There werealsohave been mobile internet restrictions in the conflict-affected areas of Rakhine and Chin states in the country for more than a year. 4G internet access in those areas was reportedly restored late in the evening, on February 2, 2021.

Such restrictions pose a real risk to at-risk civilian populations, especially when access to information is so vital during the year.COVID-19pandemic and even more so when the situation on the ground is so tense between the coup and the conflict-affected areas. According to the UN Guiding Principles for Business and Human Rights, business enterprises have a responsibility to respect human rights independent of the actions or obligations of the state, and over and above compliance with national laws.

