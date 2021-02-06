Minister gained worldwide experience News

Shooting bullets in Bosnia and Herzegovina and counseling homeless teenagers in Denver are among the experiences that Rev. Patrick McPherson brings to Muskogee First United Methodist Church.

“There are many stories I can explore where I can say that I found God at work even in strange ways, where God will get into that work and reveal to you the divine nature,” said McPherson, who came to church Muskogee in late January.

Leigh Children’s Ministries director Ann Matthews said McPherson brings a “very refreshing” look to the church.

“He has great ideas for our congregation and our community,” she said. “He likes to focus on the community.”

McPherson recently served at Kingfisher United First Methodist Church. He also served churches in Geary and Indiahoma, as well as a campus ministry.

He said he is excited to be in a new geographical area because he had never worked in the interstate east 35.

“Still is still a very strong church with great potential,” he said, adding that the main challenge at Muskogee is to move with ever-changing ministries, especially in the digital age.

“The way we do the faith is changing in this country,” he said. “Once upon a time, 50 years ago, everyone was a regular churchgoer. That is no longer true.”

He said the global church needs new and creative ways to do the ministry.

“We must continue to reach out beyond our church to the communities around us,” he said. “Our task, as people of faith, is to address the world.”

He said digital service, including online worship, online prayer groups and online learning, would be “a big part of the future”.

External focus and missions will be a key part of the church ministry, he said.

McPherson finds inspiration in Jeremiah’s letter to the Jewish exiles in Babylon, as mentioned in the Bible.

“I love that writing in part because it talks about planting your feet and bringing hope to where you are,” he said. “Many times people can complain about where they are. This scripture reminds me that it has more to do with attitude.”

The son of a United Methodist minister, McPherson gained experience in ministry worldwide.

He earned a Master of Deity degree from the Iliff School of Theology in Denver.

In Denver, he spent three and a half years as director of a night shelter for homeless teens.

“It was a very rewarding job, working with teens who had come straight out of situations where they were trying to get through and turn their lives around,” McPherson said. “We had some who left their homes because of everything, from physical abuse to sex. We also had some who were homeless for life, who were born to homeless parents.”

McPherson said a teenager who was born to homeless parents and did not know what social security was.

“So he basically has to recreate his life,” he said.

The shelter also had a transitional program to help teens live on their own as adults, he said.

“We helped them find jobs. We would help them do interviews. We help them get their GEDs,” he said. “We had some kids who, our intentions were just trying to keep them clean, drug-free.”

McPherson also worked in Bosnia and Herzegovina when the country seceded from the war in the early 1990s.

“We made refugee accommodation for the Joint Methodist Relief Committee,” he said. “Zenica was a Muslim enclave where many Muslims from smaller communities were pushed into the city. We went inside and made shelter for them.”

McPherson recalled seeing some of the fighting.

“There were several times when I tried to shoot myself with shells and shells that opened at me,” he said. “I remember spending a night sleeping under my car while shells were hitting me on the head.”

Such a diverse background spurred the desire to work for social justice, McPherson said.

“Try to bring healing where there is disruption in our world and help people understand the grace in their lives,” he said. “A lot of people don’t realize it. Especially working in the homeless shelter, the experiences young people had were to blame for their inability to change their lives.”

He said he and the shelter staff tried to show the teens love and acceptance.

“Let them know they were loved and loved, despite the flaws they had,” he said. “It was a huge impact on me and my ministry.”

Meet Rev. Patrick McPherson

Age: 55 years old

City House: Oklahoma City.

EDUCATION: Syracuse High School, Syracuse, Nebraska; University of Nebraska; Bachelor of Political Science, Oklahoma City University; Master of Deity, Iliff School of Theology, Denver.

FAMILY: Two sisters.

HOBBY: Skiing, golf, Nebraska Huskers football, Oklahoma City Thunder basketball, travel, history.

BIBLE OPPOSITION: "Jeremiah 29:6-7 - Build houses and live in them; plant gardens and eat what they produce. Take wives and have sons and daughters; take wives for your sons, and give your daughters in marriage, that they may bear sons and daughters; multiply there, and do not decrease. But seek the welfare of the city where I have sent you into exile, and pray to the Lord on its behalf, for in its welfare you will find your welfare."