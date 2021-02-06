12 best news apps for iOS and Android (popular)

In a world where everything happens so fast that you close your eyes, it is difficult to keep yourself updated with all the latest events. Moreover, the traditional approach to news through television media or newspapers is not helpful as these methods have become time consuming. So let’s dive in to find the best news apps for iOS and Android.

Therefore, in this article, you will find some of the most useful apps that give news and keep you updated all the time. Here are the top 12 news apps for iOS and Android.

Top News Apps – Download for Android and iOS

So here is a list of the 12 best news apps. Let’s dive in to see which one is best for you:

1. Google News





Google News is for those who want full-time coverage of any topic. According to your interest, this app offers you Five hot topics of the day, which means that the news is highly personalized to your preferences. Moreover, if you want to see the full coverage, then with one click, you can have all the articles related to the topic you want information on.

2. Apple News

This application allows access to all digital content related to news available on the Internet, such as magazines, newspapers or any news-related publication. You can also listen to an audio summary that does not require a subscription. Moreover, it also offers you an option with saved stories in order to save the news to read later when you have time.

3. New York Times





This app keeps you up to date on all the latest events from 50 news offering services worldwide. Moreover, you can also save your favorite news article to read later. It also has a distinctive feature called Augmented Reality, which gives you all the insights into fashion and sports news.

4. SmartNews

With its user-friendly interface, the app provides you with fashion news all over the globe. You can use the news with or without internet, which means that the application provides you with services through which you can have news online and offline both. Furthermore, you can also customize the news channels to your liking.

5. Reuters

This app focuses primarily on news from around the world, making it easier for you to select news from your favorite area. Not only that, it collects news from more than 2,000 journalists spread across about 180 countries. Therefore, he has strong sources of relevant news. Additionally, the app allows you to save news items so that you can read them later when you are offline.

6. BBC News

The BBC is a well known news corporation which is a source of a wide range of news itself. Therefore, its application also offers you a new variety of latest news. You also get the live news option through which you get real-time news. Moreover, this application also provides you with highly demanded videos, thus giving its customers exactly what they want.

7. AP News

It is an international news application that works resolutely on the nonprofit target. News is given in two languages: English and Spanish. Furthermore, you can customize your news sources and news according to your interest. While giving you international news, you can also use local news at the same time.

8. Flipboard

If you are into the visual details of the news, then this app is for you as it offers excellent quality images and videos. Therefore, this application is widespread among people who place visual aspects as their main priority. Moreover, it also provides you with information circulating on social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram.

9. With momentum

With its built-in artificial intelligence feature, the app offers you news of your interest according to your search history. Moreover, it makes your reading experience more enjoyable and easy with its RSS reader. It also allows you to share the news in your own way and simply with your colleagues or friends. You do not need a subscription to enjoy the aforementioned benefits of the app.

10. results

This app offers you worldwide sports coverage with a quick repeat feature, which gives you a quick overview of the previous game. Moreover, you can talk to people with the same interest. He also gives you the news behind the scenes, such as in controversial incidents that often occur in the sports business. However, the app is sports news oriented.

11. Pulses

This app is very popular which gathers its news from various sources. Moreover, it is controlled by LinkedIn. The app was originally released in 2010, making it more reliable. Provides you news according to your interest. Moreover, the application processes exceptional data as it offers a wide range of news. The app is similar to Flipboard in terms of its visual quality.

12. Microsoft News

This app provides you with news from well-trusted sources; thus, you do not have to worry about the importance of the news. Also, the given news has an in-depth overview, which is very useful to know the whole story of an event. Furthermore, you can use the app in dark mode at night. It also has a sync feature, which is good for keeping track of any news.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Where can you use these news apps? All of the above apps are compatible with iOS as well as Android phones. Therefore, you can easily download any of the applications on your smartphone. However, the exception from the list is Apple News, as it is only compatible with iOS devices. Who should use news apps? Anyone can use news apps as a citizen of a country, everyone wants to know what is going on around them, and they all have a right to know as well. Therefore, news applications do not have any restrictions on a person’s age, gender or nationality. To access the news, all you need is an electronic device that is in good condition and you are good to go. Are news apps better than newspapers? Often, it is debated what is a better newspaper or news app. While both things provide you with relevant information, it would be wiser to choose a news app over the newspaper. Furthermore, the newspaper offers you selective news within a limited time frame. However, news applications provide you with unlimited news backed by international sources. Can you read the news for other regions In the news applications? Yes, you can read the news in other regions as well, as most applications offer you an opportunity to change the region. By doing so, you will receive news that originates from the same region that you changed in the app settings.

Conclusion:

So say goodbye to methods that take time to get news from different platforms as you can now just download one app and get worldwide news in a few clicks. Moreover, we have provided you with a list of stunning news applications that are widely used among news users. We hope you find the application selected with the help of this article.

