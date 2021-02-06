Mike Pence is launching a podcast ‘to share the good news of conservatism’





It’s just one of the last few ventures that Pence is undertaking after leaving The Trump administration . In his last venture after serving in the Trump administration, former Vice President Mike Pence has plans to start a podcast. Oneshte is one of many things he plans to do as a Ronald Reagan Presidential Scholar in partnership with the New America Foundation, a conservative youth organization. The podcast will allow Pence to “share the good news of conservatism through one of today’s most popular media,” according to a notice from the organization. He will also visit American colleges and speak on behalf of the organization to “send his pro-freedom message directly to the rising generation,” the announcement said. Furthermore, Pence will have a platform to “publish a monthly option on relevant issues” and to serve as speakers at various student conferences organized by the New America Foundation. “Throughout its 60-year history, the New America Foundation has been a defense of the Conservative Movement, advancing the cause of freedom and ensuring that our future leaders embrace America’s founding principles, and I am honored to join YAF. as Ronald Reagan Presidential Scholar, “Pence said in the statement. His partnership with the foundation marks the last step in Pence’s life after the White House. Announcement In the coming weeks, he is expected to announces the formation of a political committee 501 (c) 4 with the intent of outlining and pushing his conservative agenda, NBC News previously reported. Starting a 501 (c) 4, Pence signals his intention to remain an important political player after serving in the Trump administration. He would also be able to maintain important relationships with GOP donors that could be beneficial to future campaign-related enterprises. Pence is believed to be considering a presidential candidacy in 2024. After leaving White House last month, Pence and his wife, Karen, were spotted resting in St. Croix. Since then, both seemed to be surfing bed across Indiana. As Business Insider’s Tom LoBianco reported, a Trump adviser said Pence had neither a home nor a job after leaving office. Pence previously worked with the New America Foundation when he was vice president of the United States. He has, for example, spoken at various student conferences during the four years of his tenure in the White House. “Now more than ever, we need to look at the issue of freedom, free markets and traditional values ​​in the rising generation, and I look forward to working with the great YAF team to ensure that the torch of freedom shines for generations to come. , “Pence said in announcing his partnership with the New America Foundation.

