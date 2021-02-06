AP SEC directs DGP to limit min in his house until the end of polls | Hyderabad News





Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission on Saturday instructed DGP Gautam Sawang to limit the panchayat raj and rural Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy region to his home until the end of local elections on 21 February.

The directive comes after Ramachandra Reddy allegedly asked polling officials not to follow the instructions of the state election commission. He also allegedly warned that poll officials who follow SEC guidelines will face a difficult time after the election.

The minister’s statements about panchayat raj threaten collectors, who are also district election authorities, and the return of officers with dire consequences if they follow the instructions of election commissioners under Article 243K and mandates to hold free and fair elections, is serious violation of the rule of law and principles of the Constitution of India, the SEC said in its order.

Considering carefully the alternatives and different ways of remedial action, the commission, invoking its plenary powers under Article 243K of the Constitution, directs the DGP to restrict the minister for the Panchayat raj and rural region to its residential premises, the SEC order read. He also directed the police to ensure that the minister did not have access to address the media during this period.

Ramachandra Reddy condemned the action of the SECs against him. Nimmagadda State Election Commissioner Ramesh Kumar is an official and he has to work within his borders. I am a minister and it is not necessary for me to obey the orders passed by him, he said.

He called Ramesh Kumar a crazy man who very much wants to favor the TDP in the panchayat polls. His irrational moves have created confusion and fear among poll officials. I am the Panchayat regional minister who should facilitate free and fair elections by coordinating with polling officials. But the SEC does not have the basic courtesy to call a meeting and move the polling process forward in an organized manner. Instead, he wants the Panchayat regional minister to be placed under house arrest until the state elections are over, he added.

For the past year, state election commissioner AP Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar and the state government have been at odds over conducting polls in local and municipal bodies. In March last year the state government had proposed to hold polls for local and civil bodies but Ramesh Kumar had postponed them citing Covid-19 as the reason. This led to a long drawn-out legal battle. The state government reduced the SEC mandate to three years resulting in the termination of Ramesh Kumar as SEC, but the Supreme Court reinstated Ramesh. Following his reinstatement, the SEC had proposed resuming the poll process but this time the state government said the election would increase the Covid-19 incidence. The state government challenged the SEC decision on the polls in the AP Supreme Court which ruled in favor of the SEC. Later, the SC upheld the high court order that led to the conduct of local body surveys in February 2021. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

