Indonesia, Malaysia hold talks to counter palm oil bias





JAKARTA: Indonesia and Malaysia are committed to partnering with and combating discrimination against the palm oil sector by Australia, the Pacific and Europe. Indonesia expects the same commitment from Malaysia on the issue, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Friday as he received his regional counterpart, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, during a brief visit to Jakarta. Widodo added that Indonesia will continue to fight discrimination which would have a more favorable outcome if Indonesia and Malaysia join forces. Friday's visit marked Yassins' first overseas trip abroad since taking office in March 2020. The campaign against palm oil is unfounded and does not reflect the sustainability of the world of palm oil and is against the EU and WTO commitment to free trade, Yassin said.

Officials from the Association of Palm Oil Companies in Indonesia said social restrictions imposed across the country to fight the coronavirus had resulted in a drop in palm oil consumption. Both Indonesia and Malaysia are the world’s largest producers of palm oil. The health of the sector is crucial for both economies, especially for the more than 600,000 small owners of palm oil in Malaysia. In Indonesia, palm oil contributes between 1.5 and 2.5 percent to the country’s gross domestic product, with most produced by smallholders rather than corporations making up more than 40 percent of the country’s palm oil assets. At a news conference Thursday, officials from the Indonesian Palm Oil Companies Association (GAPKI) said social restrictions placed across the country to fight coronavirus had resulted in a drop in palm oil consumption by 801,000 tonnes. in January 2020 to 638,000 tonnes in June 2020. However, the eventual easing of social restrictions resulted in an increase in consumption to 723,000 tonnes by December last year. Oleochemical consumption continued to increase due to increased consumption, due to the increase in soap and other cleaning agents, from 89,000 tons in January to 197,000 tons in December 2020, said GAPKI Chairman Joko Supriyono. The two Southeast Asian leaders also discussed the possibility of creating a reciprocal green lane to facilitate limited travel for business purposes between their countries. I conveyed the importance of ASEAN to finalize the ASEAN Travel Corridor Framework Agreement and that it is important for ASEAN to show its solidarity in this difficult time, Widodo said. If the plan passes, it would be Indonesia’s fifth corridor deal after similar deals with the UAE, South Korea, China and Singapore. However, the Malaysian leader said negotiations on the travel corridor would be based on a standard operating procedure that the two countries could agree on. Yassin said the decision to implement a corridor will also depend on the status of the coronavirus outbreak in both countries and will be subject to approval by health authorities in Malaysia and Indonesia. After India, Indonesia has the second highest number of coronavirus cases in Asia, with more than 1.1 million infections. It also has the highest number of active cases in Asia.

