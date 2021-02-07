International
Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 63 new COVID-19 cases, outbreak in Shalom Village during
Public health reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton on Saturday and the end of an explosion that destroyed an elderly man’s residence in the west for nearly two months.
The city also recorded new deaths in two homes for long-term care: Macassa Lodge and The Meadow in Ancaster.
Each of the houses reported one death. The blast at The Meadows, which began Dec. 16, has now seen nine deaths among 51 cases involving 31 residents, 19 employees and another home-related person.
Macassa Lodge has now had 10 deaths and 50 cases of coronavirus among 33 residents and 17 staff since the beginning of January
One of Hamilton’s biggest eruptions amid the pandemic has now ended in two parts of Shalom village on Macklin Street.
The nursing home had 17 deaths related to 185 cases among 93 patients, 88 staff cases, four others related to the institution.
The assisted living section had three deaths from 33 cases involving 21 patients, 11 staff members and another person.
Shalom Village had been under a voluntary management contract with Hamilton Health Science (HHS) to provide support to the facility, which dealt with staffing issues in December.
Support services agreement without implementing more rigorous infection prevention and control, as well as assistance in accessing more environmental, domestic and nutritional resources.
Two workplace explosions were also reported on Friday at the Paracel Laboratories in the east and the Pipeflo Contracting Corporation, which together accounted for seven cases among staff members.
There are 30 ongoing blasts in the city in 22 institutions, four community facilities, three workplaces and a day care center.
The active cases of the city increase by one case to 489 on Saturday.
Public health also reported a drop in the reproduction rate from 0.98 last week to 0.78 this week. Reproductive number means an increase or decrease in the spread of the virus in the community when it is above or below 1.
Hamilton has a total of 9,470 cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic and 265 virus-related deaths.
The city has administered just over 20,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, about 14,000 at the HHS fixed clinic and close to 6,000 through the mobile clinic.
Halton reports 40 new cases of COVID-19, death in 2 LTCH
The Halton County reported 40 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and two deaths at two different homes for long-term care.
One death is linked to the huge ongoing explosion at the Halton Hills Extendicare in Georgetown which has claimed 23 lives among 169 cases over the past two months.
The other death is from the explosion at Mount Nemo Christian LTCH in Burlington which has had four deaths and 61 COVID-19 cases since the start of January 10th.
The region has 33 current outbreaks with 13 in health facilities.
Active cases increased by two to 396 on Saturday.
Since the start of the pandemic and 173 deaths, Halton has had 8,714 cases of total coronaviruses.
Niagara reports 43 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths
Niagara reported 43 new cases of coronavirus on Friday and seven new deaths related to COVID-19.
Niagara has had 8,164 cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic. The region has 343 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.
The region has 44 total eruptions which include 28 health-related facilities, nine in St. Louis. Catharines and Six in Niagara Falls.
Active cases fell for the 13th day in a row, 904 on Friday to 860 on Saturday.
Public Health administered 369 COVID-19 vaccines on Friday. The region has vaccinated at least 5,700 people since Feb. 6.
Haldimand-Norfolk reports 2 new cases of COVID-19
The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit reported only two new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
The active cases of the region fell slightly from 63 from February 5 to 60 on Saturday. There have been 1,360 cases of COVID-19 in total since last March.
Public Health reported a new institutional outbreak Saturday at a long-term care home in Delhi, including a single case with a staff member.
The region is now dealing with seven outbreaks, including Chedarwood Village LTHC in Simcoe, Dover Cliffs LTCH, Edgewater Gardens LTCH in Dunnville, Grandview Lodge Retirement Home in Dunnville, Norfolk General Retirement Home and Norview Lodge.
There are 21 total COVID-19 cases among facilities involving 20 staff and only one single case among residents.
There have been no new deaths in counties since Saturday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the region has had 38 virus-related deaths.
Brant County reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
The Brant County Health Unit reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and three more virus-related deaths.
The county has an institutional outbreak at the Stedman Community Hospice in Brantford. The facility has one resident case and eight staff cases.
Five people have been being treated for the virus at Brantford General Hospital since February 5th.
Public health says more than 2,700 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the region with 137 people receiving their second dose since February 5th.
The county has had 1,379 cases of coronaviruses and 12 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began last March.
