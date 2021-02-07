‘A tragedy in every sense’: Union wants Red Deut pork factory shut down after worker dies of COVID-19

The union representing employees of a Red Deer pork factory is demanding that the Olymel facility be temporarily closed after a worker died from COVID-19.

Alberta Health confirmed to Global News on Saturday that a man in his 30s from the Central Zone without co-morbidities died on Jan. 28 and was linked to the meat processing plant explosion.

Richard Vigneault, a spokesman for Olymel, called the sad death “unfortunate and we are very sorry about it” and offered condolences to the family. He said an investigation is ongoing.

Read more: All 13 workers sent home from the Deer Red meat plant negative test for COVID-19

“This is a tragedy in every sense,” said Thomas Hesse, president of United Food and Trade Workers, no. Local 401, which represents Olymel, a factory with about 1800 workers processing thousands of pigs every day.

The story goes down the ad

“There has to be a blockage of that workplace right away in order to have a meaningful, comprehensive investigation of the relationship between death in the workplace and this wider outbreak so that it does not happen again, and that is the responsibility of employers.

“Under Alberta law, they have a responsibility to keep their employees safe, and, of course, it is the government’s responsibility to enforce the law.”

‘Crowd in a box’

The Olymel explosion was announced November 17, 2020, according to Tom McMillan, Alberta assistant director of health communications. Currently, out of 168 cases related to this outbreak, 90 are active and 77 are cured.

“There are great dangers in these countries,” he said. “Thousands of workers go into a box every day and work side by side.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“You can have as much PPE as you want and the plexiglass shield you want, and people are still bumping into each other.”

Read more: How can the coronavirus pandemic change meat processing in Canada

Olymel has recently increased production and employment, Hesse said.

“At Olymel, we did not see these very significant outbreaks until recently, and we believe this is because they have lost sight of health and safety, and they are focused on producing, expanding their business and hiring more workers, “he said.

The story goes down the ad

“So the workplace is becoming more crowded and new employees are not being trained and the culture of health and safety is being lost. As a result of putting production in the first place, we are seeing someone die in a very, very large number of explosions. “

Read more: Quebec Pork Processing Plant Fights COVID-19 Blast, Merger Requires Temporary Closure

When asked about Hesse’s safety and manufacturing claims, Vigneault declined to comment on what the union told Global News.

‘There will be an answer’

Hesse said the union has asked the company to close the facility and have experts conduct a health and safety assessment.

“Our task as a union is to talk to the employer, to ask them to do the right thing, to close the plant for a while, to press the pause button. But really, this is the role of the government to protect the workers and to protect the citizens of Alberta, the citizens of the Red Deer. “This could become a very, very serious situation very quickly if some action is not taken,” he said.

McMillan said officials were “taking action to support the health of all involved and prevent future spread”, which includes providing evidence, ensuring the isolation of people at risk of exposure and working with operators to make sure proper cleaning measures are in place.

The story goes down the ad

As of Saturday afternoon, Hesse said the government and employer had not responded to the union’s request.

“Workers have simply started not showing up for work because they are scared,” he said.

Read more: The Canadian meat packaging industry looks set to make big changes after COVID-19

Vigneault said Olymel received the union letter, only confirming that “there will be an answer”.

“We will respond to this letter. That’s my answer, “said Vigneault.

“But in the meantime, we will continue with our sanitary measures, our cooperation with it [Alberta Health Services], all staff… and make sure [additional steps that are working are] are implemented and everyone respects those measures. So [we’ve done] since the beginning of the pandemic, every day, today as [well as] yesterday as well as tomorrow, and this will continue as long as the pandemic.

“There is no reason, there is no plan to close the plant for two weeks as required by the union. But we will discuss with the union about this request and see what can be done to provide them. “

The story goes down the ad

Vigneault said Olymel is looking at the situation “very seriously” with “strong measures, strong processes and security protocols” to control the blast.

Read more: Alberta RCMP examining whether the death of COVID-19 of the Cargill meat factory worker was criminal

“We are trying to do everything in our power to keep our employees safe,” he said. “We are doing everything that can be done to stop the spread and we cooperate every day with the unions inside the plant.”

See link »

<br />



Related News