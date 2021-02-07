Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Saturday

The last:

Canada’s cumulative count of confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemics began exceeded the 800,000 mark on Saturday, a day after the country’s top public health official said the number of active cases was declining significantly.

Dr. Theresa Tam said active cases of respiratory infection across Canada are 30 percent lower than two weeks ago, and deaths and hospitalizations are also declining.

But he underlined that the active cases are still twice as many as those that were at the peak of the first wave of the pandemic last spring and that the new variants are cause for concern.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday tried to quell anger over delays in vaccine delivery.

Shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, one of two approved in Canada, have slowed as a factory in Belgium is rebuilt to burn more doses. Canada is receiving about one-fifth of the shipments scheduled earlier this week and the next.

Last week’s delivery of the Moderna vaccine had 50,000 doses less than previously expected due to production delays in Switzerland. The company has signaled that the next shipment within three weeks will not be as large as originally planned.

But Trudeau said Canada is “very much on track” to receive a total of six million doses of vaccine by the end of March, as planned.

“I understand that the ups and downs we are going through week by week are worrying for some people,” Trudeau said, while reiterating that all Canadians who want to get a vaccine will be able to do so by September.

What is happening all over Canada

As of 6 pmpmET on Saturday, Canada had reported 801,057 COVID-19 cases with 45,711 considered active. A CBC News death toll was 20,702.

British Columbia is extending its pandemic restrictions indefinitely, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. The current orders of the province were set to expire at midnight.

Recent days have seen a slow downward trend in the number of new daily cases in BC, and the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is now at its lowest level since November 21st.

In Alberta, the site of the biggest COVID-19 outbreak in Canada is now facing a new wave of cases.

Health officials have declared another explosion at the Cargillmeat plant near the High River, confirming 11 cases related to Saturday facilities. Of these, seven cases are active.

An explosion last spring saw at least 950 employees in the facility nearly half the positive workforce test. Moreover, two workers and the father of one worker died in connection with that explosion.

Saskatchewan reported 264 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths Saturday.

Manitoba recorded 82 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths. This is the lowest one-day increase in cases the province has seen since Oct. 19, when 80 new cases were reported.

Ontario continued its downward trend, recording 1,388 new COVID-19 cases and 45 additional deaths.

Meanwhile, a senior government source told The Canadian Press that Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford is expected to announce Monday that the provincial government will not extend the state of emergency. The source said the regions will switch back to the government’s color-coded restrictions system over the next three weeks.

A sign advising COVID-19 instruction skaters was seen on the Rideau Canal Skateway in Ottawa on Saturday. (Justin Tang / The Canadian Press)

Quebec reported 1,204 new cases and 27 deaths on Saturday.

New Brunswick reported two additional COVID-19 deaths in the Edmundston region, bringing the province to 20 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The province also announced 12 new infections.

New Scotlandnot without new cases. The province which is preparing to release some restrictions on Monday now has seven known known cases of the virus.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported three new cases as public health officials called on people who worked or visited a restaurant in Mount Pearl to get tested.

Nunavut reported three new cases, all in Arviat.

The severely affected community has seen more than 250 cases since the onset of the pandemic and one death as a result of a local outbreak. All 15 active cases in the territory are in the community.

What is happening around the world

As of Saturday, more than 105.5 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, with more than 58.7 million of those considered recovered or resolved, according to a tracking tool maintained by Johns Hopkins University. The global death toll was more than 2.3 million.

In Europe, French health facilities received their first AstraZeneca vaccine groups on Saturday, with the first shots born at a Lyon hospital.

France, which now has three vaccines in use, said on Saturday that it had administered a first dose to 1.86 million people, with 247,260 receiving a second stroke.

A health worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine at a hospital in Lyon, central France, on Saturday. (Olivier Chassignole / Pool via Associated Press)

In Asia, China has given wider approval to the home – made Sinovac coronavirus vaccine, allowing more people to get the vaccine beyond the high – risk groups and benefits already allowed under an emergency clean – up.

The Sinovac vaccine has already been sold in at least 10 other countries and is being administered to humans in at least five other countries.

A worker wearing personal protective equipment and disinfectants is seen on Saturday in Wuhan, China. (Ng Han Guan / Associated Press)

In America, Senior U.S. health officials are urging Americans not to gather for the Super Bowl and create possible spread events.

Despite a general decline in new cases, a sign that rising infection from December holiday rallies could ease health officials are concerned that Super Bowl parties with people outside their family could spread new cases and in instead urged fans to gather virtually on online platforms like zoom.

In Africa, South Africa has provided enough COVID-19 vaccines for at least 26 million people, the health minister said.

The country which has seen more than 1.4 million cases and more than 45,000 deaths plans to start inoculations soon after receiving the first millions of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine this week.