



One day. Two deaths. A year later, despite the hundreds of thousands of deaths that followed, the loss of two people one in China and one in the United States still echoes in two countries where the pandemic took different paths. Saturday is the anniversary of Dr.’s death. Li Wenliang in Wuhan, China, from the disease for which he had sounded the alarm, before being silenced by the authorities there. At the end of December 2019, Dr. Li warned his medical school classmates in an online chat room about a lab report on a virus that resembled Acute Respiratory Syndrome, or SARS, a coronavirus that had spread from China 17 years ago. . Shortly afterwards, he was called in the middle of the night by health officials, and later by police, and was forced to sign a statement denying his illegal conduct. Not to mention Dr. Li, Chinese state television news reported that eight people in Wuhan had been convicted of spreading rumors about the virus. Dr. Li was 34, and was expecting a second child with his wife. His silence and death created rare waves of rage and online revolt in China, flooding Sina Weibo, a Chinese Twitter-like microblogging platform, with an illustration of him tangled by a barbed wire mask.

Although his initial warning was not heeded, China reversed the course, blocking Wuhan and offering the world a warning about the dangers of the virus. A year later, away from the long months of severe blockade, the city shows what to expect when the virus is contained: unmasked faces, joyful meetings and day trips. Anniversary of the death of Dr. Lis early February 7 in China (and February 6 in the United States) inspired a barrage of messages in China, including many from people warning that the lessons from his persecution should not be forgotten. Many left comments, some with lighted candle emoticons, on Dr. Lis personal page on Weibo. Updated April 6, 2021, 6:56 am ET So many people have come here to thank you, said a message. We must not forget, said another, a feeling that echoed from many other comments. On Sunday in China, comments with a hashtag created in memory of Dr. Lee had garnered over 410 million views on Weibo, and even censored many longer posts aimed at official censorship and secrecy that led to his punishment. Some mourning Dr. Li quoted his words in an interview a few days before he died: I think a healthy society should not have just one voice.

Saturday is also exactly one year since the first known coronavirus-related death in the United States, where a unified pandemic strategy never existed under the Trump administration and the virus was never controlled. On February 6, 2020, weeks before there was evidence that the coronavirus was spreading to American communities, Patricia Dowd, a otherwise healthy 57-year-old auditor at a Silicon Valley semiconductor manufacturer, developed symptoms of stunning and died suddenly in her kitchen. in San Jose, Caliph. The startling revelation months later that her death was from Covid-19 rewrote the chronology of the early spread of the virus in the United States and suggested that the optimistic assumptions that drove federal policies during the first weeks of the outbreak were wrong. RIP Patricia, Pam Foley, a member of the San Jose City Council representing Mrs. Dowds County, wrote on Twitter on Saturday. You are loved and you miss her very much.

A year and over 460.00 deaths later, about 1.3 million people in the United States are receiving one dose of vaccine each day, and the spread of the virus is finally slowing down, but the threat of more contagious variants is emerging. Returning to normalcy remains an aspiration, but only so, a notion that is far from reality.







