COVID 19 restrictions other concerns affect China’s BRI projects in 2020 Report -ANI





Beijing [China], Feb 7 (ANI): About 15 Chinese Belt and Road (BRI) projects worth over $ 2.4 billion ran into trouble last year, according to a report by the London-based think tank.

The Institute for External Development (ODI) said in a report titled “China is navigating its Covid-19 recovery – foreign investment appetite and implications for developing countries” that the overall figure could be higher than all delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

According to the report, China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation (Sinosure) was “very irritated” by Zimbabwe’s failure to pay a $ 10 million commitment fee for the Kunzvi Dam electricity project, contracted with Sinohydro. The report said the Zimbabwean government was understood to already owe a substantial debt to Sinosure.

Furthermore, the study tracked BRI projects between January and November last year and found several projects affected by delays due to COVID-19 as Myanmar and Nigeria closed their borders early to contain the virus and Costa Rica likely as a result of movement restrictions due to high number of infections.

The SCMP further cited the report saying other projects had failed to raise the necessary funds or support.

“The political risks associated with large-scale infrastructure projects are as much a risk to Chinese investors as others,” said ODI Director for Global Risk and Sustainability Rebecca Nadin, one of the report’s authors, who also mentioned that some projects high-profile in Tanzania and Nigeria was blocked or canceled for more traditional reasons of political risk, such as corruption and unrest.

The study also found projects blocked for national security reasons or for geopolitical considerations in countries experiencing strained relations with China.

One project was canceled due to community protests in Kyrgyzstan, where perceptions of China and Chinese investment have tended to be negative, the SCMP reported citing the study.

In Australia, the Foreign Investment Review Board blocked an investment by an Australian subsidiary of Baotou Iron and Steel Group, allegedly to ‘protect the national interest’.

Yue Cao, Senior Research Officer, Global Risks and Sustainability for ODI, said the COVID-19 pandemic would have increased costs for projects that had reached tight funding or started implementation due to movement restrictions and delays.

Megaprojects were at their lowest level since the start of the BRI plan in 2020, the study found. (ANI) Responsibility: The views expressed in the above article are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of this publishing house. Unless otherwise noted, the author is writing in his / her personal capacity. They are not intended and should not be construed as representing the official ideas, attitudes or policies of any agency or institution.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos