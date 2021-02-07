No plans to enter Delhi, Singhu stays calm | Delhi News





New Delhi: Amid high security, the chakka blockade of protesting farmers on Saturday crossed the Singhu border peacefully, even as hundreds of new tractors arrived in the area. Tricolor was prominent at the border on Saturday, proudly rising alongside farmers ’union slogans and the Sikh standard, Nishan Sahib. The protesters kept their word that they did not intend to enter Delhi.

Each and every farmer is involved in this fight against the central government and the support we are seeing from other states will be very significant, said Jaspal Singh, a farmer from Rajpura who has been at the protest site since November passed. The center will eventually have to accept this and listen to our requests.

In a tent where a TV connection is available, farmers sat glued to the screen, watching how the chakka blockade was unfolding in different states. Our task today is to sit here and hope the event is successful. The blockade appears to be going well, said Balbir Singh from Sangrur, Punjab. There was a lot of applause for the agitators on the lanyards, including the winter specialties of makki ki roti and sarson da saag, and, of course, jalebi, kheer and moong dal halwa.

The police deployment in Singhu extended as far as Mukarba Chowk, one of the clash sites on Republic Day. As police, who were prepared to prevent any movement in Delhi by farmers, stood firm in riot gear, protesters focused on the local chakka blockade. We already have a chakka jam here, noted Shamsher Singh from Kurukshetra, Haryana. We did not want to enter Delhi, but we are very happy for the response to our call to other states.

Almost every new tractor that arrived on Saturday carried tricolor and sports stickers that bore the words We Support Farmers, distributed by the Delhi Management Committee Sikh Gurdwara. Volunteer Jagdeep Singh said over 5,000 stickers were being distributed every day. They have different slogans on them, both in English and Punjabi. Even people visiting the border alone have received posters in solidarity with farmers.

Teja Singh from Punjabs Sangrur said he had been at the protest site from the beginning. We are not being unfit and we will not leave, he declared. The government is trying to block our roads and restrict internet access, but that does not bother us. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

