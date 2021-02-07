Anger after food linked to poison was settled at Auckland cat colony food station

Cat caregiver volunteers are consuming as a person is suspected of linking food to rat poison and placing it where a colony of the community and stray cats live. Photo / supplied

Cat caregiver volunteers are on fire after a person allegedly linked home-made human food to rat poison and placed it where a community colony and stray cats live.

Julie nga Auckland Cat Community Coalition was visiting the cat colony food station in Flatbush on Tuesday morning where she went to help feed, catch, desex and care for the welfare of homeless cats.

When she saw a look down on the grass threshold, she noticed a container of human food that had been left out overnight.

But when she took a closer look, she noticed that the mouse venom was mixed with the food, an action she believes has evil motives behind it.

“A few nights ago I saw another goop and other gunk that looked like it had poison. But definitely, the items I got on Tuesday had rat poison sprayed through it,” she told the Herald.

In the photos taken by Julie, the little blue pellets can be seen mixed between the rice and the chicken, with the liquid at the bottom turning blue.

Julie found a food container which was allegedly linked to rat poison and was placed near the place where the Cat Coalition cares for stray cats in Flatbush. Photo / supplied

She told the Herald the thought that someone wants to harm a cat is undeniable.

“Why would anyone be so horrible and vile in trying to cause a really slow agonizing death to any animal.

“It made me sick because of all the work and effort we put into blocking, desexing and stopping breeding, and the care we give to these vulnerable cats that need a home.

“There are hundreds of cats. We are drowned. To see this behavior happening, it is sick. Somewhere someone local. They do not understand that we make a lot of effort to clean the area. We can not remove euthanasia. cats as they are healthy “.

The Cat Coalition is a voluntary nonprofit network of cat keepers providing valuable services to Auckland stray cats.

Julie and her colleagues help care for stray, wild and abused cats and kittens by providing food, extinction and general health care for cats in need.

The Cat Community Coalition is now known as the leading cat care collective in Auckland and have cared for Flatbush community cats for a number of years.

Julie says she is concerned that the hard work the Cat Coalition has done on the cat could be undone by this mouse venom scare.

She is also scared of one of the cats introduced to the bound meal.

“This person is taking it out in the morning. We have been stuck there and it looks like it has been sitting there for some time.

“One of the cats scratched the rice because I went to the drinking water and there were rice particles in the water.

“There ‘s still a kitten we’re trying to catch there. It’s a mum we had to put back on as she was lacting so she had kids around. Summer very disturbing.

“There are a lot of plastic containers full of food. The amount they are putting in may not be enough to kill, but cats can get sick. But this time there was a lot of rat poison.”

The revelation has angered the East Auckland community, which cares for cats, with a number of people labeling the incident as “disgusting” and “dirty”.

The container has since been removed.

Location in Flatbush where the Cat Coalition helps to feed, rape and care for stray cats. Photo / supplied

In a statement to the Herald the SPCA said they were aware of the incident and say it appears it appears the mouse bait was placed in the food.

Lori Davis, Team Leader Inspector for Auckland says rat poison can seriously harm cats and in some cases can kill them.

“If left untreated, rodent ingestion can lead to internal bleeding, liver failure, seizures, respiratory distress, heart attack, coma and, ultimately, death.

“Mice venom is not only a welfare concern for animals which are targets, but can also be ingested by non-target animals including companion animals, birds or even children.

“The SPCA opposes the current use of poisons to kill animals because of the level of pain and discomfort caused. The SPCA recognizes that it is sometimes necessary to manage animal populations for a variety of reasons, including biodiversity protection.

“In these cases, management activities should use only methods that are purpose-specific, effective, and minimize adverse impacts on animal welfare.”

Julie says the Cat Coalition works closely with neighbors in an effort to keep cats safe, with volunteers providing locals with cat biscuits to help keep roads healthy.

She is now organizing community flights in both English and Chinese in a bid to warn locals against the introduction of poison and unsuitable cat food.

Miaow alone, a non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing and caring for stray and abandoned cats, also helps with Flatbush alleys and contacted the SPCA regarding the incident.

SPCA Scientific Officer Dr Alison Vaughan warns that humans could be prosecuted if caught abusing an animal, such as poisoning.

“It is a violation under the Animal Welfare Act to intentionally mistreat an animal and to mistreat an animal which causes unnecessary pain and distress, or causes an animal to die.

“The problem is proving the elements of these crimes. Without evidence our hands are tied.”

Those found guilty of mistreating an animal could face up to five years in prison or a fine of up to $ 100,000.

The Cat Coalition relies on donations and goodwill to help care for the community and stray cats around Auckland.

If you want to donate for their purpose, you can do it here.