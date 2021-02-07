With the carnivals removed, the Rios Sambadrome awaits vaccinations





The Rio mayor’s office opened a vaccination station on Saturday in Sambadrome, where a line of cars lined up on a wide road built for boats. This is usually a place of pleasure. Today is also because we are exercising an act of citizenship and are opening Sambadrome to vaccinate, said Paulo Roberto Machado, a 68-year-old nurse who teaches at the University of Veiga de Almeida. Machado has participated in 40 years of Carnival parades here, but on Saturday he was coordinating 20 volunteer nursing and medical students vaccinating people over 90 years old. The vaccine represents the hope of better days, of returning to normalcy, of what we have done before, Machado said. The Rios city government has officially suspended the Carnival and warns that there will be no tolerance for those trying to celebrate with street parades or clandestine parties, saying it is monitoring social media to uncover any. Paes, who often attends parades at the Sambadrome, urged citizens not to be idiots by ignoring the rules and buying tickets for parties that will not be allowed. It is a game with mouse and cats that seeks to punish those who love parties, said the mayor. The cancellation has created a deep economic hole for many crowd-dependent businesses. The utilization rate of the Rios hotel normally reaches about 80% during the hot summer months and 100% during the Carnival. It is now approximately 50-60%, according to Alfredo Lopes, president of the Hospitality Workers Union in Rios. Thousands of Cariocas, as city dwellers are called, have also been unemployed at samba schools where they build grades and sew costumes for large crowds. The pandemic has hit Rio hard, with authorities counting more than 17,600 deaths from COVID-19 in most of every city in Brazil, led by Sao Paulo, which has nearly double its population. Margareth Dalcomo, a professor of respiratory medicine at the state-funded Oswaldo Cruz Foundation in Rio, said the city is paying the consequences for the lack of municipal health management in recent years. Rio had a political and administrative problem that had an impact on poor quality medical care and is also poorer than Sao Paulo, Dalcomo told the Associated Press, noting that many residents live in Rios more than 700 slums, known as favelas. AP journalists Mario Lobo and Diarlei Rodrigues contributed to this report. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

