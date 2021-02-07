Murdered Woman, Injured Partner In Garage Blast





Firefighters said they found her body under the rubble around 4 p.m. Bordeaux: An 88-year-old woman was killed and her 89-year-old partner was seriously injured during an explosion at a garage in the French city of Bordeaux on Saturday, firefighters said. Initial investigations suggest the gas was the cause of the explosion, which destroyed the small building and seriously damaged two neighboring buildings. The woman was listed as missing after the blast around 8am (07:00 GMT) in the Chartrons district of the western French city. Firefighters said they found her body under the rubble around 4 p.m. Her partner, the 89-year-old, had fought for his life in hospital before his condition later improved, according to officials. A second person originally named as missing has since stepped forward. So far nine other people have been identified with minor injuries after the blast. About 70 firefighters were at the scene. Emergency services used dogs and rest equipment to clear debris during their search. The blast destroyed a car park and garage on the ground floor and shelters upstairs. The windows of several nearby shops were shattered by the force of the explosion. Lucie Perrouault, 21, said she was scared when the windows “exploded”. “The glass from our window was thrown at us, we broke the glass and my boyfriend was injured,” she said. Mael, 38, said she “was sleeping and I heard a big ‘boom’ – my breast window exploded”. “I went outside and saw that an apartment had been blown up.” As gas supplies to the district were cut off, “we do not yet know if it was the gas network or the cylinder” that caused the explosion, said Eric Destarac, a spokesman for the regaz gas distribution company. Firefighters found several bottles of gas from the garage, he added. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and was published by a shared source.)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos