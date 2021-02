Protesting farmers in India block highways for several hours

NEW DELHI Thousands of protesting Indian farmers blocked highways across the country for several hours on Saturday to push for their repeal of new agricultural laws that have led to mass protests for months. Protesters used tractors, trucks and even stones to block roads. They held banners and flags denouncing the laws, which they say would leave them poorer and at the mercy of corporations. We will continue to fight to the last, said 80-year-old Jhajyan Singh, a farmer at a protest site in Ghazipur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi must know that either he will remain, or we will. Authorities deployed thousands of security forces mostly outside the Indian capital, where farmers have been camping in the top three countries for more than two months. Farmers have said they will not leave until the government restores the laws. Saturday’s blockade began at noon and lasted for three hours. No violence was reported immediately. Several rounds of talks between farmers and the government have failed to produce any progress. The government has said laws are needed to modernize Indian agriculture. On Friday, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar defended the laws in Parliament, dims hopes for a speedy solution as he made no new offer to resume talks with farmers. The protests turned violent on January 26, Republic Day of India, when a group of farmers boarding tractors left the protest route and attacked the 17th century Red Fort. Hundreds of police officers were injured as well as many farmers. One protester died. Farmers’ leaders condemned the violence but said they would not disrupt the protest. Since then, the authorities have increased security at protest sites outside the New Delhi border, adding iron rivets and steel barricades to stop farmers from entering the capital. Meanwhile, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights called on authorities and protesters to exercise maximum restraint. The right to peaceful assembly and expression must be protected both offline and online. Crucsht is essential to finding equal solutions with due respect for #Human Rights for All, the UN body said in a tweet late Friday.

