India restores 4G mobile internet in Kashmir after 550 days





SRINAGAR, India India ended an 18-month ban on high-speed internet services on mobile devices in controversial Kashmir, where opposition to New Delhi deepened as it revoked the region’s semi-autonomy. The order late Friday lifted the ban on 4G mobile data services However, the order issued by the regions’ interior secretary, Shaleen Kabra, urged police officers to closely monitor the impact of the lifting of restrictions. An online blanket ban, the longest in a democracy that rights activists refer to as digital apartheid and collective punishment, entered into force in August 2019 when India removed Kashmir from its special status and citizenship which gave its inhabitants special rights in land ownership and jobs. The region was also divided into two federally governed territories. The move accompanied a security crackdown and total communication disruption that left hundreds of thousands jobless, damaged the already poor healthcare system and shut down school and college education by the millions. Months later, India gradually eased some of the restrictions, including partial internet connection. In January last year, authorities allowed Indian-controlled territories more than 12 million people to access government-approved websites through slow-speed links. Two months later, authorities revoked a ban on social media and restored the full internet connection but not high speed internet. In August, 4G services were allowed in two of the 20 district regions. Officials have said the internet ban was intended to stop anti-India protests and attacks by rebels who have fought for decades for regional independence or unification with Pakistan, which administers another part of Kashmir. Both countries claim landlocked territory in its entirety. Officials also argued that such security measures were needed to better integrate the region with India, boost greater economic development, and stop threats from anti-national elements and Pakistan. Many Kashmiri, however, see the movement as part of the beginning of colonialism aimed at creating a demographic change in India only Muslim majority region. Digital rights activists have consistently denounced and restricted internet restrictions represented a new level of government control over information. They were also criticized by lawmakers in Europe and the US, who called on the government to end the curbs. Omar Abdullah, the region’s former top elected official who was jailed for several months in 2019, welcomed the internet restoration. “Better late than never,” he wrote on Twitter. Others criticized such voices, saying the internet is among the fundamental rights. I actually see some going out of their way to thank government officials for restoring 4G, said Anuradha Bhasin, executive editor of the Kashmir Times, in a tweet. They do not offer us charity. We must seek compensation for our deprivation and losses. India often uses mobile internet services in parts of the region as a tactic during counter-insurgency operations and anti-India protests. According to London-based digital privacy research group Top10VPN, India topped the internet closure in 2020. The group in its January report said internet shutdowns in 2020 caused a loss of $ 4.01 billion globally and India was most affected while suffering a loss of $ 2.8 billion. Most of India’s internet closures have been implemented in Kashmir. But they have also been used elsewhere by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Authorities have cut the internet at protest sites outside New Delhi, where tens of thousands of farmers have been protesting against new agricultural laws for more than two months. The move drew global attention after the pop star Rihanna on tweeted a link to a CNN news report about India blocking internet services at protest sites. He angered government ministers and Indian celebrities, who urged people to unite and denounce foreigners trying to break into the country.

