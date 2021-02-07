Universal Loan Claimants ‘Will Be Left Behind Paying Their Bills Over the Next Three Months’

HARD-UP households will be lagging behind in paying their essential bills in the next three months – as a substantial cash outflow is decided within a few weeks.

Ministers are under pressure to maintain a 20-week-a-week increase in Universal Credit as sixty percent of households claiming to be struggling or falling more financially – double the national average.

2 Universal Credit claimants will fall on the bills in the next three months Credit: Alamy

One-third of those who claim since the onset of the pandemic have either acquired new debts or are unable to pay off existing debts with one in five falling behind to pay bills, a study showed.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is locked in talks with Welfare Secretary Therese Coffey about extending the 20-hike increase first announced in March last year.

Discussions have focused on paying cash to households or extending additional fixed fee money until COVID measures remain in place to help those most in need.

Coffey said last week: Previous experience would be that a steady amount of money would be more beneficial to claimants and clients to assist in that budgeting process.

Tory MPs in the so-called red-walled countries that took over Labor strongholds in the 2019 election are urging the Chancellor not to cut off support while large parts of the economy remain closed.

Six million people are currently seeking Universal Loans with about three in five making an application last year. The annual bill is 6 billion ALL.

2 Rishi Sunak is under pressure to extend the rise of 20 Universal Loans Credit: Getty Images – Getty

More than a million made a new application at the start of the crisis in April and May last year.

Research by the Resolution Foundation found that almost half saw their income fall by at least a quarter to one in three seeing their income fall by at least 40 percent.

Karl Handscomb, Senior Economist at the Resolution Foundation, said: Over three million people have started claiming universal loans since the beginning of the pandemic, including 1.4 million people who moved to profit since the beginning of the crisis.

As the pandemic reaches its eleventh month, a depressing duration awaited last March the shock of the proceeds from switching to Universal Credit has turned into rising debts and arrears on essential bills.

The Chancellor had the right to raise the Universal Credit to support families through difficult economic times.

And with tough times set to continue as unemployment rises until 2021, this vital increase in family income must be maintained.

Cutting the incomes of six million families in just two months, when public health constraints are likely to be widespread, makes no sense politically, economically or in terms of raising people’s standard of living.

David Finch, Senior Member at the Health Foundation, said it is vital that the government protects the health of nations by upholding the Universal Credit and has strong public support for doing so.

A government spokesman said last night: “We are committed to supporting low-wage families through the pandemic, so we were spending hundreds of billions to protect jobs, increasing welfare support by billions and introducing the Covid Winter Grant Scheme.” 170m to help children and families stay warm and well nourished during the colder months.

YouGov interviewed 6,389 UK 18- to 65-year-olds, of whom 371 were in UC-receiving families. Fieldwork was conducted online between 22 and 26 January.

Labor and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey asked about the government’s recent stance on Universal Credit

