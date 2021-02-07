New COVID-19 blast declared at Cargill meat factory in Alberta Canada’s largest blast

Canadian Press

Latest issues at COVID-19 in Canada for Friday, February 5, 2021

The latest confirmed COVID-19 case numbers in Canada as of 7:30 pm ET on Friday, February 5, 2021. There are 797,756 confirmed cases in Canada. _ Canada: 797,756 confirmed cases (46,417 active, 730,730 resolved, 20,609 deaths). * The total number of cases includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travelers. There were 4,022 new cases on Friday. The active case rate is 122.13 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 26,963 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 3,852. There were 96 new deaths reported on Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 808 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 115. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.3 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 54.23 per 100,000 people. Has completed zero tests. _ Newfoundland and Labrador: 412 confirmed cases (17 active, 391 resolved, four deaths). It was a new case on Friday. The active case rate is 3.26 per 100,000 people. In the last seven days, there have been four new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is one. No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 people. Has completed zero tests. _ Prince Edward Island: 113 confirmed cases (three active, 110 resolved, zero deaths). There were zero new cases on Friday. The active case rate is 1.88 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of two new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is zero. No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. Has completed zero tests. Nova Scotia: 1,584 confirmed cases (eight active, 1,511 resolved, 65 deaths). There were zero new cases on Friday. The active case rate is 0.82 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of seven new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is one. No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is 6.64 per 100,000 people. Has completed zero tests. _ New Brunswick: 1,325 confirmed cases (229 active, 1,078 resolved, 18 deaths). There were seven new cases on Friday. The active case rate is 29.3 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 107 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 15. On Friday there were zero new deaths reported. Over the past seven days there has been a new death reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is zero. The seven-day average death rate is 0.02 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 2.3 per 100,000 people. Has completed zero tests. _ Quebec: 267,773 confirmed cases (12,461 active, 245,339 resolved, 9,973 deaths). There were 1,101 new cases on Friday. The active case rate is 145.33 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 7,780 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is 1,111. There were 32 new deaths reported on Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 256 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 37. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.43 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 116.31 per 100,000 people. Has completed zero tests. _ Ontario: 275,330 confirmed cases (15,722 active, 253,170 resolved, 6,438 deaths). There were 1,670 new cases on Friday. The active case rate is 106.71 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 11,030 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 1,576. There were 45 new deaths reported on Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 366 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 52. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.35 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 43.69 per 100,000 people. Has completed zero tests. _ Manitoba: 30,078 confirmed cases (3,353 active, 25,887 resolved, 838 deaths). On Friday there were 110 new cases. The active case rate is 243.1 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 798 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 114. There was a new death reported on Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 15 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is two. The seven-day average death rate is 0.16 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 60.76 per 100,000 people. Has completed zero tests. _ Saskatchewan: 24,946 confirmed cases (2,299 active, 22,315 resolved, 332 deaths). On Friday there were 266 new cases. The active case rate is 195.05 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,580 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 226. On Friday there were three new deaths reported. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 40 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is six. The seven-day average death rate is 0.48 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 28.17 per 100,000 people. Has completed zero tests. _ Alberta: 126,068 confirmed cases (6,407 active, 117,968 resolved, 1,693 deaths). On Friday there were 396 new cases. The active case rate is 144.89 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,704 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 386. On Friday there were nine new deaths reported. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 73 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 10. The average seven-day rolling death rate is 0.24 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 38.29 per 100,000 people. Has completed zero tests. _ British Columbia: 69,716 confirmed cases (5,903 active, 62,567 resolved, 1,246 deaths). There were 471 new cases on Friday. The active case rate is 114.67 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,937 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 420. On Friday there were six new deaths reported. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 57 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is eight. The seven-day average death rate is 0.16 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 24.2 per 100,000 people. Has completed zero tests. _ Yukon: 70 confirmed cases (zero active, 69 resolved, one death). There were zero new cases on Friday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is zero. No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people. Has completed zero tests. _ Northwest Territories: 32 confirmed cases (one active, 31 resolved, zero deaths). There were zero new cases on Friday. The active case rate is 2.21 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been a total of one new case. The seven-day average of new cases is zero. No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. Has completed zero tests. _ Nunavut: 296 confirmed cases (14 active, 281 resolved, one death). There were zero new cases on Friday. The active case rate is 35.58 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 13 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is two. No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is 2.54 per 100,000 people. Has completed zero tests. This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published on February 5, 2021. The Canadian Press