Couple fined for playing Pokmon GO in Church Lot during COVID-19 closing





A Canadian couple was recently fined for violating an Ontario home stay order while playing Pokmon GO in an empty church parking lot.

A Canadian couple was fined by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in early February after being caught playing Pokémon GO in a church parking lot during the provincial order to stay home. Kingsville, Ontario resident Matthew Steeves and his wife were sitting in their car after retreating to the empty parking lot when a police crossover rose behind them and asked what they were doing, according to CBC. When Steeves admitted they had stopped to collect some digital monsters, the officer fined the couple for violating the lock restrictions.

Click on the button below to start this article in quick view. “I was in shock and my mind was bloated. I was very angry. I could not believe they were giving me a $ 750 ticket to sit in my van,” Steeves said of the violation. “I do not understand how being inside your vehicle is contributing to the spread of COVID.” With taxes, tickets added up to $ 880. Steeves also revealed that he and his wife have been strictly following the COVID-19 regulations in Ontario that they started playing Pokmon GO with their two teenage kids around Christmas because everyone was getting bored. While Steeves told the officer that the walk in question was nothing more than a mental health break, the officer suggested that, if the couple were in an accident, they could potentially expose others to the virus. RELATED: Karl Urban disguises himself for flight in the Canadian boys’ set The Ontario government issued an emergency home stay order on Jan. 12, amid rising cases of COVID-19. Residents are only allowed to go out for things like food, medicine, work or exercise. On January 15, the OPP issued a statement saying officers would not go out of their way to stop people or vehicles to check if they complied, but would ask people to identify themselves if they had “reasons reasonable “for violation. OPP County Essex Const. Amanda Allen confirmed that a ticket had been distributed and defended the officer’s position that Steeves’ Pokmon GO the walk was “non-essential”. She added in an email, “We continue to urge everyone to voluntarily comply with the rules and recommendations from health officials.” Dr. Wajid Ahmed, health medical officer for the town near Windsor-Essex, said, “As long as the people involved are all part of the same house, I do not think there should be any cause for concern.” Steeves confirmed that he plans to challenge the fee, while also noting that he will have to drive to court in Windsor in order to process the ticket. The trip to the courthouse is a trip of approximately 40 kilometers, which is allowed under the current home stay order. CONTINUE READING: How Pokmon GO Trainers can become characters in the game Source: CBC Scooby-Doo: The ’80s and’ 90s Had Taken Very Differently to the Real Monster

About the Author Keegan Prosser

(369 Published Articles)

Keegan Prosser is a writer, editor and pop culture cult based in the Greater Seattle Area. She has previously contributed to publications including The Seattle Weekly, Rolling Stone Magazine and the Alaska Airlines blog. It can usually be found by reading disco shops or reviewing the Harry Potter series. More from Keegan Prosser







