President Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo takes over as President of the AU

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the handover ceremony between the future presidents and those leaving the African Union was partly personal and virtual as at the African Union conference center in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where the newly elected President of the Union, President Tshisekedi (far right) attends the solemn handover ceremony on the podium of the AU Mandela Hall, in the presence of Mr Moussa Faki Mahamat (center), Chairman of the African Union Commission (AUC), and outgoing Speaker Ramaphosa (left), attended almost all the way from South Africa.

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia – The Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) have elected President Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) as the new President of the African Union for 2021.

According to an announcement by Addis Ababa, the event took place on Saturday during the 34th Regular Session of the Union Assembly, practically keeping under the theme: Arts, Culture and Heritage: Levels for Building the Africa We Want.

The DRC president is taking command staff from South African President Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa following the end of his 2020 term as President of the African Union.

The release went on to say that given the prevailing context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the handover ceremony between African Union incoming and outgoing chairs was organized in a hybrid manner, both at the African Union conference center in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where the President of President-elect Tshisekedi physically attended the handover ceremony on the podium of the AU Mandela Hall in the presence of Mr Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairman of the African Union Commission (AUC), and outgoing Chairman Ramaphosa almost all the way from South Africa.

On behalf of the outgoing President of the Union, the symbols of the Union were physically presented to the next President by the President of the AUC, Moussa Faki Mahamat, while the flag of the African Union was practically handed over by the President of South Africa, HE Cyril Ramafoza

While the official theme for 2021 is Arts, Culture and Heritage: Levels for Building the Africa We Want, the announcement noted that the AU focus will also be on addressing the devastating impact of the COVID19 pandemic on the continent, which has so affected disproportionate in the life and livelihood of the African people.

In his opening remarks, President Tshisekedi said it was a unique privilege for the Democratic Republic of Congo to be given this opportunity as President of the African Union at a symbolic and significant moment as we celebrate the sixtieth anniversary of the disappearance of a son. worthy of Congo and Africa, Mr. Patrice mery Lumumba, who strongly believed in the great destiny of Africa.

He did not hesitate to organize, in August 1960 in Kinshasa, then Leopoldville, the last Congress in the history of the great Pan-Africanism movement. On June 30, 1960, shortly before his tragic death, he declared Africa will write its history and will be north and south of the Sahara, a history of glory and dignity.

The next president of the Union congratulated President Cyril Ramaphosa, who, in difficult conditions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, was able to mobilize the efforts of all countries of the continent and partners to face this challenging moment, the announcement noted. .

He also thanked His Excellency Sahle-Work Zewde, President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, and His Excellency Mr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister, for the warm welcome that the Ethiopian people have never ceased to make the AU Member States during our meetings at headquarters. of the organization, before expressing his sincere thanks to Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairman of the AU Commission for his welcome to this magnificent environment of the headquarters of our continental organization.

Underlining the theme of 2021, the new President of AU Tshisekedi said, Arts, Culture and Heritage form the foundation of the African renaissance and provide the opportunity for Africans to return to our roots. Culture is really, as Lopold Sdar Senghor said, the beginning and the end of everything, because it encompasses all areas of life.

In his inaugural address, President Ramaphosa congratulated the new AU President, a successful Chairman and thanked the Heads of State of the AU Member States as well as the outgoing AU office for their support during his term of office, for which he said was marked by the prevailing sanitary crisis caused by the COVID19 pandemic19.

President Ramaphosa highlighted some of the achievements under his Union presidency, particularly efforts to reduce conflict on the continent under the theme of arms silence; economic empowerment of women and youth, improving democracy and good governance, among other development programs under Agenda 2063.

The outgoing President of the Union further underlined the initiatives taken under his leadership to address the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. These include: the creation of the African Coronavirus Task Force (AFTCOR); Partnership to Accelerate COVID-19 Testing in Africa (PACT); COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trial Consortium (CONCVACT); the appointment of Special Envoys to mobilize international support for the continental war against COVID-19; establishment of the African Medical Supply Platform (AMSP): a platform developed to help AU Member States address issues on the supply side of the continents’ response to COVID-19 and access to medical equipment and devices; the development of a vaccine strategy for the continent which was approved by the Bureau of the AU Assembly; the establishment of the COVID-19 African Vaccine Task Team (AVATT), in support of the African Vaccine Strategy with the objective that no country and no one is left behind; and initiatives to engage international partners and financial institutions to support countries whose economies have been devastated by the pandemic.



Post images:

5