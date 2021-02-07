Canada chief doctor notes ‘signs of hope’ as hospital admissions fall





OTTAWA – Canada crossed another disappointing threshold in the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday, although the country’s top doctor said there are hopeful signs with case counts and hospitalizations are gradually declining. The national total number of cases since the start of the global health crisis exceeded 800,000, led by daily reports from Quebec and Ontario that added 1,204 and 1,388 respectively to the total count. Federal government data show that Canada recorded a total of 801,057 infections and 20,702 deaths during the pandemic. It took three weeks for Canada to add another 100,000 cases to its national number, with the government reporting just over 700,000 diagnoses on Jan. 16. Quebec, meanwhile, was poised to record its 10,000th illness-related death. The 27 victims counted Saturday brought the death toll in the province to 9,999. At the same time, a statement by Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health official, said national surveillance data show “hopeful signs of declining COVID-19 activity,” suggesting that persistent public health restrictions across the country are taking effect. “It is crucial that strong measures are kept in place to maintain a steady downward trend,” she added. “The risk remains that trends will return rapidly, especially in areas of the country that report increased, unchanged or only modest declines in COVID-19 disease activity.” Outbreaks are still occurring in high-risk environments and among vulnerable populations, Tam said, including hospitals, long-term care homes, correctional facilities and remote communities. Tam reiterated her warning that new variants of the virus causing COVID-19 could speed up transmission in Canada. Its warning comes as numerous provinces prepare to ease strict public health measures imposed when case charges were rising in the country. Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford is expected to reveal details this coming week about plans to reopen the economy after the closure in the entire province that has been in place since December 26th. A state of emergency declared on January 12 is expected to expire on Tuesday and an elderly man A government source with knowledge of the provincial plans told the Canadian press that the order is likely to expire on the plan. Quebec Swaths – not including Nunavik – have been subject to stricter public health rules since early January, with updates for alarm levels in some regions coming into force on Monday. Alberta announced Saturday that it will allow restricted school and team sports for children and teens to resume on Monday, after saying last month that children’s sports and performance activities could resume on that date as long as they had to do with school programming. Officials in British Columbia acknowledged the trend, however, announcing on Friday that restrictions on social gatherings would extend ahead of upcoming events including the Super Bowl, Valentine’s Day, Family Day and the Lunar New Year. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 6, 2021.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos