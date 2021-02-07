European Tour Saudi International Soft Bank Results





Saturday At the Royal Greens Golf and Counrty Club King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia Bag: $ 3.5 million Yards: 6,900; By: 72 Third round Dustin Johnson, United States 67-64-66_197 Victor Perez, France 67-66-66_199 Tony Finau, United States 68-65-67_200 Tyrell Hatton, England 67-67-66_200 Andy Sullivan, England 66-66-68_200 Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 69-66-65_200 Ryan Fox, New Zealand 65-65-71_201 David Horsey, England 61-71-69_201 Calum Hill, Scotland 65-68-68_201 Viktor Hovland, Norway 68-66-67_201 Sergio Garcia, Spain 70-67-64_201 George Coetzee, South Africa 66-70-65_201 Martin Kaymer, Germany 67-68-66_201 Laurie Canter, England 66-68-68_202 Stephen Gallacher, Scotland 62-68-72_202 Matthew Southgate, England 70-67-65_202 Justin Rose, England 68-66-68_202 Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 64-68-71_203 Kevin Na, United States 69-63-71_203 Bryson Dechambeau, United States 65-70-68_203 Kurt Kitayama, United States 67-68-68_203 Ian Poulter, England 67-69-67_203 Thomas Pieters, Belgium 65-71-68_204 Chris Paisley, England 68-67-69_204 Robert Macintyre, Scotland 71-68-65_204 Ashun Wu, China 68-68-68_204 Lee Westwood, England 67-70-67_204 Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 66-71-67_204 Paul Casey, England 69-68-67_204 Shane Lowry, Ireland 69-68-67_204 Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland 70-69-66_205 Sean Crocker, United States 68-72-65_205 Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 66-71-68_205 Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 71-67-67_205 Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 71-67-67_205 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 68-69-69_206 Jason Kokrak, United States 70-67-69_206 Justin Harding, South Africa 68-70-68_206 Julian Suri, United States 69-67-70_206 Justin Walters, South Africa 68-68-70_206 Antoine Rozner, France 67-67-72_206 Tommy Fleetwood, England 68-65-73_206 Jeff Winther, England 67-73-66_206 Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain 69-69-69_207 Mikko Korhonen, Finland 66-70-71_207 Takumi Kanaya, Japan 67-71-69_207 Patrick Reed, United States 69-70-68_207 Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 69-70-68_207 Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 70-69-68_207 Phil Mickelson, United States 68-67-72_207 Richard Sterne, South Africa 69-70-68_207 Ross Fisher, England 69-70-68_207 James Morrison, Scotland 67-73-67_207 Mattias Schwab, Austria 68-72-67_207 Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 65-68-74_207 Matthieu Pavon, France 68-72-67_207 Thomas Detry, Belgium 67-70-71_208 Steven Brown, England 68-67-73_208 Dean Burmester, South Africa 69-71-68_208 Jamie Donaldson, Wales 72-67-69_208 Joost Luiten, The Netherlands 67-66-75_208 Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 70-70-68_208 Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela 66-74-68_208 Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand 73-67-68_208 David Law, Scotland 70-70-69_209 Guido Migliozzi, Italy 68-67-74_209 Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France 69-70-70_209 Oliver Wilson, England 68-72-69_209 Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 69-71-69_209 Wade Ormsby, Austria 71-69-69_209 Danny Willett, England 67-72-71_210 Abraham Ancer, Mexico 71-69-70_210 Romain Langasque, France 69-67-77_213 Graeme Mcdowell, Northern Ireland 70-70-73_213 Julien Guerrier, France 70-70-73_213 Ross McGowan, England 68-72-73_213 Copyright © 2021 All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.







