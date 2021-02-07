International
European Tour Saudi International Soft Bank Results
|Saturday
|At the Royal Greens Golf and Counrty Club
|King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
|Bag: $ 3.5 million
|Yards: 6,900; By: 72
|Third round
Dustin Johnson, United States 67-64-66_197
Victor Perez, France 67-66-66_199
Tony Finau, United States 68-65-67_200
Tyrell Hatton, England 67-67-66_200
Andy Sullivan, England 66-66-68_200
Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 69-66-65_200
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 65-65-71_201
David Horsey, England 61-71-69_201
Calum Hill, Scotland 65-68-68_201
Viktor Hovland, Norway 68-66-67_201
Sergio Garcia, Spain 70-67-64_201
George Coetzee, South Africa 66-70-65_201
Martin Kaymer, Germany 67-68-66_201
Laurie Canter, England 66-68-68_202
Stephen Gallacher, Scotland 62-68-72_202
Matthew Southgate, England 70-67-65_202
Justin Rose, England 68-66-68_202
Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 64-68-71_203
Kevin Na, United States 69-63-71_203
Bryson Dechambeau, United States 65-70-68_203
Kurt Kitayama, United States 67-68-68_203
Ian Poulter, England 67-69-67_203
Thomas Pieters, Belgium 65-71-68_204
Chris Paisley, England 68-67-69_204
Robert Macintyre, Scotland 71-68-65_204
Ashun Wu, China 68-68-68_204
Lee Westwood, England 67-70-67_204
Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 66-71-67_204
Paul Casey, England 69-68-67_204
Shane Lowry, Ireland 69-68-67_204
Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland 70-69-66_205
Sean Crocker, United States 68-72-65_205
Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 66-71-68_205
Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 71-67-67_205
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 71-67-67_205
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 68-69-69_206
Jason Kokrak, United States 70-67-69_206
Justin Harding, South Africa 68-70-68_206
Julian Suri, United States 69-67-70_206
Justin Walters, South Africa 68-68-70_206
Antoine Rozner, France 67-67-72_206
Tommy Fleetwood, England 68-65-73_206
Jeff Winther, England 67-73-66_206
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain 69-69-69_207
Mikko Korhonen, Finland 66-70-71_207
Takumi Kanaya, Japan 67-71-69_207
Patrick Reed, United States 69-70-68_207
Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 69-70-68_207
Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 70-69-68_207
Phil Mickelson, United States 68-67-72_207
Richard Sterne, South Africa 69-70-68_207
Ross Fisher, England 69-70-68_207
James Morrison, Scotland 67-73-67_207
Mattias Schwab, Austria 68-72-67_207
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 65-68-74_207
Matthieu Pavon, France 68-72-67_207
Thomas Detry, Belgium 67-70-71_208
Steven Brown, England 68-67-73_208
Dean Burmester, South Africa 69-71-68_208
Jamie Donaldson, Wales 72-67-69_208
Joost Luiten, The Netherlands 67-66-75_208
Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 70-70-68_208
Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela 66-74-68_208
Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand 73-67-68_208
David Law, Scotland 70-70-69_209
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 68-67-74_209
Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France 69-70-70_209
Oliver Wilson, England 68-72-69_209
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 69-71-69_209
Wade Ormsby, Austria 71-69-69_209
Danny Willett, England 67-72-71_210
Abraham Ancer, Mexico 71-69-70_210
Romain Langasque, France 69-67-77_213
Graeme Mcdowell, Northern Ireland 70-70-73_213
Julien Guerrier, France 70-70-73_213
Ross McGowan, England 68-72-73_213
Copyright © 2021 All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]