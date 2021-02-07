CPEC and multiculturalism – Newspaper

APART from his perspective of strategic and regional connection, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor had also offered hope for Pakistan’s economic revival and industrial transformation. But this hope is gradually fading. Not only have the ruling elites been unable to assess and strategize the real potential of the initiative, but the implementing apparatus has been seen as idle and unprepared. CPEC can also do wonders for the socio-political and cultural transformation of the country, which has been plagued by a variety of extremist and conservative tendencies. These tendencies are not only damaging the social structure, they have also led to a thought that is retroactive and uncreative.

CPEC was, and still is, an opportunity to introduce a multicultural character. Initially, CPEC had encouraged medium- to large-scale Chinese investors to invest in Pakistan. But the link between the bureaucracy and the industrial conservative class kept the Chinese away. Society, on the other hand, was also unwilling to interact with such a large number of foreigners entering the domestic market. Security and political factors further complicated the situation.

So far, CPEC has not managed to create any kind of socio-cultural union in society.

CPEC mega projects, which include sovereign guarantees, are still ongoing, but the creation of economic zones and cooperation in the industrial and agricultural sectors have slowed at snail rates in recent years. Chinese investors have other attractive destinations where they can maximize their profits, especially countries which not only have an appetite for foreign investment but also provide a socio-political and cultural acceptance environment for foreigners. It goes without saying that multicultural and diverse countries attract more foreign investment.

Pakistan has a diverse religious, ethnic and cultural profile, but is struggling to create harmony in diversity. The state and a major segment of society, i.e. the clergy, have brought all social discourse to the level of exaggerated religious zeal, where little room remains to accept or celebrate diversity. As a result, society sees everything that is new and different with suspicion, including foreigners and among the latter, especially of whom they are not co-religious.

Unfortunately, the country had lost its appeal to international tourists long before the post-9/11 terrorist wave reached its shores. The emerging insecurity and violence had made security agencies extremely sensitive to foreigners, whether from the west or South Asia’s neighborhood; in most cases, these foreigners were seen as potential enemies of the country. In the process, to counter foreign threats, state institutions have developed so strict visa regimes and protocols (not only for international NGOs and tourists, but also for investors) that one thinks many times before deciding to visit Pakistan .

The media coverage of a German tourist couple staying in a vehicle in Lahore is just one example of how paranoid our society has become about the presence of foreigners in the country. The couple who were on a mission to travel the world in their car were harassed by local media, who called them spies and described them as mysterious. They were on their way to India but the Covid-19 pandemic and visa restrictions forced them to stay longer in the city.

Compared to other nations in the region, an ordinary Pakistani has minimal chances of interacting with foreigners. The Pakistani people are more likely to interact with other nationals if they go to the Gulf and East Asian countries for economic reasons or to study abroad. The Pakistani diaspora in the west is considerable but not diverse and mainly comes from specific regions of the country. They too face issues while living in multicultural societies.

CPEC has brought thousands of Chinese nationals to Pakistan. They are either working on projects, or exploring investment routes. The Chinese government also encouraged contacts between people and organized visits for the media, academics, politicians, businessmen and young people in the hope of a better cultural and social understanding of each other. Nearly 23,000 Pakistani students are studying in various disciplines at Chinese educational institutions. Initially, Pakistanis were enthusiastic about Chinese citizens and willing to the idea of ​​visitors, but cultural gaps have gradually widened. The security situation has also forced Chinese workers to restrict their movement and interaction with locals. Contact between people has not yielded the desired results, as Pakistanis, although recognizing Chinese progress, have not been acceptable to Chinese culture. So far, CPEC has not managed to create any kind of socio-cultural union in society.

A look at the global tourism landscape suggests that the Chinese were contributing to the tourism industry before the coronavirus pandemic appeared, however, the Pakistani part was negligible. Prime Minister Imran Khan is enthusiastic about tourism in Pakistan, but in addition to the very poor tourism infrastructure in the country, the mindsets of state institutions and society are a major obstacle in the way of exploiting the potential of tourism.

A multicultural character is also a response to persistent extremism in our society. It can create space and acceptance for the diversity of the countries themselves. Enriches societies and expands the horizons of individuals. CPEC is a great opportunity to develop this aspect of Pakistani society, especially when Pakistanis have little opportunity to interact with citizens of other countries. Many analysts projected the Belt and Roads Initiative including CPEC as the revival of the old Silk Road, which had linked civilizations and cultures and introduced Buddhism, Christianity and Islam to China. He had also assisted in the exchange of technology knowledge, as well as assisted in the development of trade, commerce and cooperation.

China and Pakistan enjoy an excellent strategic and political relationship and the Chinese were expected to be well received in the country. CPEC was also conceived as a social and cultural catalyst for the country, but this enthusiasm is apparently waning at the moment.

The writer is a security analyst.

Published in Agim, 7 February 2021