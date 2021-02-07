Next game: at Warner University 2/9/2021 | 6 p.m.

BABSON PARK, Fla. (February 6, 2021) The nationally renowned Webber University’s baseball team finished its four-game series with Montreat College (NC) on Saturday sharing the last two games. The Warriors fell 6-5 in eight rounds in game number one before returning to win with the final score 4-2 in game number two.

Webber (5-4) scored early in game number two as well Steven Lugo doubled in the center left to mark Norberto Navarro at the end of the first, and then at the bottom of the second, Navarro brought Rougie smells in choosing a best man to make it 2-0.

Then after two solo runs at home by Montreat (1-3) in the third and fourth time to tie it at 2-2, the Warriors took the lead with two unbeaten runs in the bottom six starts.

Lugo finished the match two 3-for-4 with two RBIs while Navarro was two 2-for-3 with two marked runs and two stolen bases, and Odor was 2-for-3.

Relief pitcher Sean Whalen (1-0) won the victory with two targeted steps allowing no kicks, no runs and no walks before Thomas Lopez Jr finished last start with three direct attacks to earn his second save in just as many days.

As they did in game two, the Warriors scored in each of the first two rows in game one.

Webber led 3-0 after the first attack on the center-left lead by Navarro, a single RBI in the middle by Lugo to score Navarro, and then a two-run home run on the left side of the field from Bryan Eusebio .

The Warriors added two more runs to the bottom of the second on an RBI field by Griffin Todd and a single with the result marked in the center by Dominique Collie Jr. , but from there Webber’s offense stalled as another Warrior did not reach the base until the start of the sixth.

After a walk in the RBI by the Cavaliers to enter the standings at the top of the fourth half, Montreat equalized the game with a four-point lead at the top of the fifth that featured a two-way home run in the center. The last run from Montreat in the fifth to equalize at 5-5 was another walk loaded with bases.

Then after Webber left the winning run at Odor in third base at the bottom of the seventh, Montreat took advantage with an unbeaten run in the top eight, and then walked away from Webber with the equalizer run in the second and first win at the bottom of the eighth.

Navarro was 2-for-4 in game one, and finished the day a 4-for-7 combination with three scoring runs.

Webber Head Coach Collin Martin said, “It was a good all-out effort from our boys over the weekend. We felt like we had a kick in winning the three-game series, but we hurt ourselves twice as they were able to get ahead. the boys brought an energy great and it was nice to see a handful of guys really growing up in the mound even over the weekend “

Next, the Warriors will play in their first road game of 2021, and it will also be their second game of the season against rival Warner University of Crooking Lake as the two teams meet at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9. meeting between Webber and Warner this Tuesday, the Royals came away with a 3-2 victory after scoring twice at the top of the ninth start.