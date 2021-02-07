No contact with Sadpara, the other two in the K2 mission – Gazeta

GILGIT: Like the mountaineering community, the nation eagerly awaits any news of Muhammad Ali Sadpara, the man on a mission to fly the national flag to the world’s highest peaks, and two foreign climbers who lost contact with their team on Friday after crossing the last straits at K2, while army helicopters chased them on Saturday before returning to Skardu without success.

Mr Sadpara, John Snorri from Iceland and Juan Pablo Mohr from Chile have not been contacted since the three started their push for the K2 summit from Camp 3 at midnight between Thursday and Friday, according to their team.

The three climbers disappeared hours after the death of Bulgarian climber Atanas Skatov while climbing K2, also known as Wild Mountain, it has been confirmed.

According to the Pakistan Alpine Club, two Pakistani Army helicopters began a search and rescue mission Saturday at 11:00 a.m. to find the three missing climbers who have not been in contact with their team for more than 30 hours.

Chhang Dawa Sherpa, leader of the SST winter expedition team, said the army helicopter made a search flight almost up to 7,000 meters and returned to Skardu.

“Unfortunately, they are not tracking anything,” he said.

Prayer, wish for climbers after the return of the search flight

The situation in the mountains and even in the base camp is deteriorating. We are looking for further progress, but weather and winds are not allowed, he wrote.

Still still unclear whether they managed to reach the top on Friday or not.

Speaking of Dawn, an official from the expedition team said the only verified news was that the climbers had crossed the narrow gorge which led many people to assume they had reached the top.

Meanwhile, Sajid Sadpara, the son of Muhammad Ali who was also part of the expedition, arrived at base camp K2 after hosting the three climbers at Camp 3 for over 20 hours. Sajid had been with the three to the strait and returned to Camp 3 after facing problems with his oxygen regulator.

At 12:00 a.m. Friday, around the time they began their climb to the top, Snorris’ official Facebook page shared the update that the climbers were unable to rest during the day as three other climbers needed shelter in the tent. of them, so there were a total of six people in the small tent.

The climb went well. They were feeling a little sick, but are okay now, the post added.

However, more than seven hours later the team indicated that there had been no news from Camp 3.

The GPS part is unclear going back and forth. I believe it’s just a few misreadings by [satellite] low signal or battery. We must maintain our faith and believe that they will succeed.

The team later shared the update that GPS had not updated Snorris’s location for six hours.

They are glued for 12.5 hours and [Snorri] mentioned 15 to 16 hours until the summit. Their chef in the base camp thinks they are in a tight spot […] His plan was to call me when he reached the top. I hope that plan continues.

At 5 p.m., the Snorris team said they were in contact with the expedition team leader and base camp manager. We have decided not to bother them and wait until they contact [base camp manager]. We are not listening to other news, we are the only source for the team.

However, on Saturday the Snorri team said they had not heard from the three climbers. The only news we have is that Sajid Ali [Sadparas son] is coming down safe from camp 3.

He also thanked the Pakistani Army for carrying out a search and rescue mission using a helicopter and the Icelandic Ministry of Foreign Affairs for co-operation.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari prayed for the safe return of Mohammad Ali Sadpara and his colleagues.

Sadpara is a proud national hero who has risked his life to wave the national flag to the highest peaks of the world, all possible efforts to be made to find the missing people, he said.

Meanwhile the high altitude porters have returned to K2 Base Camp together with Sajid.

Published in Agim, 7 February 2021