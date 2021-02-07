The Biden administration is working to clear the house of Trump nominees

On Tuesday, eight members of the Federal Service Repair Panel (FSIP) resigned at the request of the Biden administration, according to Aloysius Hogan, a spokesman for the Federal Labor Relations Authority, which oversees the FSIP. The other two members who refused to resign from the panel, which resolves disputes between government agencies and working groups, ended at 5:00 p.m. that day.

Hours after the story was published Saturday, Severino told CNN, “President Biden’s attempt to remove me from the law exposes his lofty promises of healing and the unification of all Americans as nothing more than cynical manipulation.” .

Severino stated in court that he received an email Tuesday sent “on behalf of President Biden” asking him to resign by Wednesday at 5:00 pm or his appointment to the council would be terminated.

According to the lawsuit, three other Trump nominees on the council also received similar requests to resign or risk termination. As of 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, the four Trump nominees named in the trial no longer appeared in council website, though Ronald Cass and Adrian Vermeule, who were certain by Trump along with Severino, remained.

The Biden administration has also ousted people from VOA, where there were public protests over what was perceived as Trump’s efforts to create a news network that would act as an extension of his administration.

Two nominees to the National Capital Planning Commission, which oversees the development of federal property in the DC area, have also been fired.

“The National Capital Planning Commission was notified by the White House on February 3, 2021 that presidential nominees President Paul Dans and Commissioner Gibson Worsham are no longer members of the Commission,” an NCPC spokesman said in a statement.

Reflecting the most common aspects of government bureaucracy, most of these boards are not household names and those nominated for president usually do not do national news. But in an increasingly polarized Washington, the fates of several other last-minute Trump appointments remain unclear as they undergo scrutiny and receive increased scrutiny.

“The Biden administration is conducting a thorough review of the nominees on councils, commissions and advisory boards,” said White House spokesman Michael Gwin.

According to a White House official, as part of the review, the White House “may remove individuals whose continued membership on the board would not serve the public interest.”

It remains to be seen what legal recruitment the nominees may have if their terms are cut by the Biden administration, especially if they are working full time and may seek to seek job protection offered to government employees . While positions in federally funded organizations such as VOA and Middle East Broadcasting Networks are full-time and with salary , of the eight other federal boards, councils, or commissions that CNN contacted for this article, only three members – the Federal Service Repair Panel, the Fulbright Foreign Exchange Board, and the National Capital Planning Commission – are compensated.

Although the strategy of the Biden administration seems to in some cases attempt to completely remove advisory boards and panels in order to build them from scratch, including those requiring a security clearance, it can be difficult for Biden to undo with successfully storm Trump appointments to many of the prestigious boards and councils that are a permanent part of the social scene in Washington, DC.

“We are not aware of any removal process,” John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts Spokesman Brendan Padgett told CNN on the center’s board of trustees, where Pam Bondi, a Florida lawyer who served on the first team, of Trump’s guilt defense, was appointed to serve through September 2026

Other loyal appointments include Hope Hicks, a senior Trump aide who was appointed to the 12-member J. William FulbrightForeignScholarshipBoard Board; MattSchlapp, a Republican lobbyist whose appointment to the Library of Congress Trust Fund Board was announced in early December; and NickLuna, Trump’s corpse man, who is now on the Holocaust Memorial CouncilUS along with Rudy Giuliani’s son.

In many cases, these boards were largely or entirely filled with Trump allies, former advisers and supporters at the start of Biden’s presidency.

Presidential appointments at the last minute

It is not uncommon for an outgoing president to give loyal supporters seats on government boards and institutions. President Barack Obama, for example, announced dozens of those appointments in the final days of his presidency, including top advisers like Valerie Jarrett on the Kennedy Center board and Benjamin Rhodes on the Holocaust Memorial Council.

“It is normal for these positions to be filled especially at the end of an administration. What is not normal are those appointed with so little affiliation or qualification,” said Max Stier, president and CEO of the Nonpartisan Public Service Partnership.

Appointments to prestigious boards and commissions can be a fascinating part of the social scene in Washington, DC, and appointees are often responsible for making policy recommendations or advising government leaders on various topics, depending on the board.

Although these roles do not usually come with full-time salaries, appointees can enjoy the prestige associated with a meeting at a high-profile board or commission, as well as some exclusive benefits. At the Kennedy Center, for example, board members are eligible for trusted administrator boxes, according to the Padgett Center spokesman. On other boards, members may also be eligible for reimbursements related to travel or government work.

Paul Light, a public service professor at New York University who has researched the political appointment process, also noted that while it is “very common” for presidents to announce appointments at the end of their term, what what sets them apart is that “Trump appointments have been about Trump – the end of history.”

“Some are quite talented and have a lot of hopeful energy, but others are an insult to the agencies and boards where they are joining,” Light said, adding that in some cases, Trump nominees have been directly opposed to the board’s mission. or the agency they joined

According to a White House official, Trump’s nominees to the FSIP were against Biden’s intention to strengthen the role of unions and give workers greater protection in the workplace.

Biden administration response

The day after Biden’s inauguration, Robert Reilly and Elizabeth Robbins received an email with a simple message – their posts as deputy director of VOA immediately or terminated.

Impressed that their roles were protected, the two Trump employees decided not to go quietly and turned back. Reilly was initially fired by the chief executive, who then immediately appointed a new interim director, who terminated Robbins.

The e-mails stated that “the future leadership has the authority to select staff whom it has the personal confidence to carry out its policy goals”. She went on to say that their conclusion “should not be interpreted in any way as a reflection” on them personally or on their performance.

Not only were Reilly and Roberts ousted, the controversial Trump-appointed chairman Michael Pack resigned at a request from the Biden administration. Pack, a conservative documentary filmmaker who became CEO of the US Agency for Global Media in June, has been widely criticized for his administration of international news services under USAGM, including VOA.

Victoria Coates was also fired as president of the government-funded Middle East Broadcasting Network, despite the fact that she had signed a two-year contract with the US Agency for Global Media, she told CNN. The Biden administration called in its deputy, Rob Greenway, to tell him he too would be fired, according to Coates, who said she called in human resources in connection with Greenway’s shooting. Twenty minutes later, Coates said she received an email to her personal account notifying her that it had been effectively terminated immediately and her emails had been cut. Coates and her attorneys sent a letter to USAGM Adviser General stating that they believe her contracts had been breached and are willing to sue if they are not respected.

“This is a shocking denial of President Biden’s call for unity and reconciliation … and a clear violation of the MBN grant and my employment contracts,” Coates said in a statement.

What is next for the nominees

Conversations with individuals across multinational boards and commissions, some CNN nominees they have remained obscure about the status of their appointments and have heard nothing from Biden’s new administration.

Schlapp said he was “honored” to be appointed to the Library of Congress Trust Fund Board and that all of his necessary paperwork had been completed. According to Bill Ryan, Deputy Director of Communications for the Library of Congress, Trust Fund Board members serve free of charge and administer other trusts or gifts to the library, including giving advice on how to invest them. “I do not know of any roadblocks or issues and I look forward to using my experience and contacts to further the mission of this great American institution,” Schlappsaid said in a statement.

Luna, similarly, has heard nothing about his role changing with the Holocaust Memorial Council.

Individuals on several government boards contacted by CNN said recent appointments made under the Trump administration are expected to remain on the boards. A recent nominee on the Fulbright Foreign Exchange Board, William Ruger, told CNN that he intends to serve his entire term.

“I was reappointed in early December and sworn in to the Fulbright Foreign Exchange Board two weeks ago. I look forward to serving my full term on the board in order to support this very important program,” Ruger, i who is vice president for research and policy at the Charles Koch Institute, said in a statement last Friday.

Andy Hollinger, communications director for the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, confirmed to CNN last Friday that the Biden administration had not contacted him about the possible removal of any member from the Holocaust Memorial Council. “To my knowledge, this has never happened since the first Council was formed in 1980,” Hollinger said of the resigning members.

Thomas Luebke, secretary of the Fine Arts Commission (CFA) – tasked with advising the President, Congress and government agencies on “model and aesthetic issues” in the country’s capital, according to the commission website – echoed the rarity of such a removal if it happened. “To my knowledge, no member of the CFA has ever been replaced before the end of their term unless they have resigned,” Luebke told CNN.

There were four new members certain in the arts commission in the final days of the Trump administration, replacing members of the Obama era whose terms had expired and were eligible for replacement, according to Luebke. The seven-member arts commission now consists entirely of Trump nominees.

This story has been updated to include a statement by Roger Severino, a Trump nominee to the United States Administrative Conference Council.