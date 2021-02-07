Congress to appoint new leader Rajya Sabha as Ghulam Nabi Azad’s term ends





Congress will appoint its new Opposition Leader to the Upper House as Ghulam Nabi Azad’s term as a member of Rajya Sabha expires this month. According to the party constitution, Sonia Gandhi as the Chairwoman of the Parliamentary Party of Congress is authorized to appoint and appoint the Speaker of the Congress to the House. Being the main opposition party, the leader of the Congress will be the leader of the opposition parties in Rajya Sabha. The leaders who are being considered the first runners-up in Congress for the top post are – Anand Sharma, the party’s current deputy leader, former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh, former Union Minister Mallikarjun Kharge, who is the party’s Dalit face and former -floor leader in Lok Sabha. Sources say that being Dalit and coming from a politically important state of Karnataka, Kharge could be the main choice in the party, as Anand Sharma’s term is coming to an end soon. However, some in the party say Sharma, being a vocal member and a North Indian face coming from Himachal Pradesh, could be given the post as the party leadership may want a ceasefire with the G23 faction. Both Azad and Sharma were at the forefront as they wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi about bringing sweeping reforms to the party, while senior Supreme Court attorney and former Union Minister Kapil Sibal could also emerge as a dark horse, as he could be put in the shoes of Arun Jaitely who was the Leader of the Opposition during the UPA regime and a lawyer as well, even though he was in the BJP. Former two-time Prime Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh could emerge as a consensus candidate who could have the blessings of 10 Janpath and the support of Rahul Gandhi. Congress sources say the party needs an articulate leader in Rajya Sabha. Azad may have to wait for the election in Jammu & Kashmir, where the Assembly dissolved and sources say he is eager to return to state politics. However, the state has not announced elections for the Assembly as more than a year has passed since the repeal of Article 370 and the division of the state into the territory of the union. Sonia Gandhi will have to do a balancing act as she chooses the new leader – choose someone from the old guard to keep opponents away and also not allow questions to arise. The first sign of concern appeared after the two close leaders of Rahul Gandhi – Rajeev Satav from Maharashtra and KC Venugopal from Rajasthan, were sent to Rajya Sabha. –IANST miz / pgh / dpb (Only the title and photo of this report may have been revised by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a shared source.)

Dear reader, Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your continued encouragement and feedback on how to improve our offerings has only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even during these difficult times emerging from Covid-19, we continue to be committed to keeping you informed and up to date with credible news, authoritative views and substantive comments on current issues of importance.

However, we have a request. As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to provide you with better quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More consistency in our online content can only help us achieve our goals of providing you with even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, honest and reliable journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism we are committed to. Support quality journalism and agree on the Business Standard. Digital editor







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos