Mhadei water diversion issue: Goa, Karnataka to pursue SC trial

Amid continuing tensions between Goa and Karnataka over water diversion in Mhadei, BJP National Secretary-General and Goa BJP Charge d’Affaires CT Ravi said on Saturday that the two States will follow the Supreme Court’s ruling in the matter.

“We will follow the Supreme Court ruling on the inter-state river dispute. We work for the national interest and Goa and Karnataka are like two eyes. The interest of both states is in line with the interest of the party,” Ravi said. .

Goa BJP has scheduled a daily meeting of the State Executive Committee in the state capital on Sunday, which will be attended by Union Minister Giriraj Singh and Ravi.

Interior Minister Amit Shah is likely to pay a transit visit to Goa as he will address a rally in Maharashtra today. Shah is likely to meet with Union Minister Shripad Naik who is recovering at the GMC before flying back to Delhi via Goa.

Read also | Medical tourism in India on the rise while Covid affects reflux

The Mhadei, also known as the Mandovi River in Goa and the Mahadayi in Karnataka, is considered a lifeline in northern Goa. The origin is in Karnataka and belongs to the Arabian Sea in Panaji in Goa, while briefly flowing through the Maharashtra.

While the river traverses 28.8 km in Karnataka, it is over 50 km long in the state of Goa. Goa, Karnataka are fighting a two-decade dispute over the division of Mhadei waters.

The Goa government has already filed a petition for contempt accusing Karnataka of diverting river water, despite the Supreme Court hearing another special permit request submitted by Goa which has challenged the Tribunal’s decision.

This story has been published by a wire agency source with no changes to the text. Only the title has been changed.