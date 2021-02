Health Minister Zahid Maleque inaugurates the nationwide Covid-19 vaccine campaign at a virtual event at the General Directorate of Health Services (DGHS) in Dhaka on Sunday, February 7, 2021 Dhaka Tribune

Health Minister Zahid Maleque takes his stroke at Gastroliver National Institute and Sheikh Russel Hospital Bangladesh has expanded its nationwide Covid-19 vaccine campaign amid responses from vaccine researchers. Health Minister Zahid Maleque inaugurated the campaign at a virtual event at the General Directorate of Health Services (DGHS) in Dhaka on Sunday morning. Prior to the inauguration, the minister said the government is continuing its fight against Covid-19 and the situation in Bangladesh is now better than any other country. He, however, urged everyone not to spread anti-vaccine propaganda as it is safe and has no side effects. The vaccine campaign will continue throughout the year, he added. Later, the minister received his coronavirus vaccine at the National Gastroliver Institute and Sheikh Russel Hospital. In addition, other ministers, judges and dignitaries would also be shot Sunday at various hospitals in Dhaka. DGHS Director General Dr ABM Khurshid Alam said on Saturday that a total of 2,400 vaccination teams would be deployed across the country – 204 teams at 50 vaccine centers in Dhaka and 2,196 teams at 995 centers outside the capital. Read also – The nationwide vaccination program starts on Sunday According to DGHS guidelines, 10 vaccination teams (eight on duty and two in reserve) will be deployed at Sadar Hospitals in each district, while three teams (two on duty and one in reserve) will be deployed at other centers. Each team should be able to vaccinate 100-150 people a day. It was originally planned to deploy 6,725 vaccination teams, with 619 teams in reserve. While the initial deployment would have been able to vaccinate 670,000-1,000,000 people per day, the reduced number of teams should be able to inoculate around 360,000 people per day. Health authorities have also decided to administer second doses of the vaccine four weeks after the first stroke, instead of eight weeks. Meanwhile, the government has canceled the leave of health workers until February 10 due to nationwide vaccinations. Bangladesh received 7 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, 2 million as a gift from India and five million as part of a contract with the Serum Institute of India. On-site registration, but not on-site vaccination After some initial reluctance, the DGHS has decided to allow enrollment in vaccine centers for those who are not experienced in the technology. However, people who register at the centers will not receive the vaccine on the same day. The vaccine registration website www.surokkha.gov.bd has been open to the public since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the vaccination campaign on 27 January. The Surokkha app is yet to be made available in the Google Play Store.







