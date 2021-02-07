Ganta resigns to oppose privatization – New Indian Express





By Express News Service VISAKHAPATNAM: Telugu lawmaker Desam Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Saturday said he resigned from his post in protest against the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Center privatization decision. Rao, who represents the North Assembly constituency in Visakhapatnam, said the resignation letter was sent to the Speaker of the House. Speaking to the media, the former minister said he needed a joint non-political action committee to fight for the protection of the steel plant after it was achieved after several people sacrificed their lives. He said the plant faced a similar situation when he was an MP and could have been saved due to the intervention of then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. A major reason for the loss-making steel plant is the lack of enslaved mines, he observed, and urged every citizen to rejoin the war. Ganta said his resignation is the first step towards putting pressure on the central government to reverse its decision.

“Representatives of people from all parties must resign and build a mass movement by forcing the government to reconsider its decision. The steel plant is the face of Visakhapatnam and the immediate protests after the government decision reflect the mood of the people. ” The MLA urged the state government to step forward and protect the steel plant. “YS Prime Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy should visit Delhi to discuss the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the relocation committee.” Srinivasa Rao said he did not inform the party’s top command before resigning. However, he welcomed his decision. Talking to CUT, BJP MLC PVN Madhav said resignation is not a solution but there must be a strategic agitation to reach the demand. He and other party leaders recently met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister for Steel in Delhi and were told that the decision to disinvest VSP was taken to mobilize `1.75 cabbages this year. READ ALSO | Vizag turns red as workers protest the privatization of VSP “We have proposed alternatives for disinvestment, such as the issuance of public capital, the separation of the enslaved mines and the merger of RINL with SAIL and NMDC for a mega PSU,” he said, adding BJP leaders from the state-led party. AP President Somu Veeraju will meet with national President JP Nadda and other ministers to discuss the issue on February 14th. The Union Cabinet cleared the privatization of steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL), DIPAM (Department of Investment and Public Asset Management) Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Twitter on 3 February. RINL strategic sales revenue would be part of the disinvestment goal for another fiscal.

