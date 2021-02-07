OIC Unified Message to India Critical of Kashmir Case: FM – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Saturday that a unified political message to India from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) would be critical to help repeal India’s unilateral actions to end abuses. human rights and to seek a peaceful solution to the Kashmir dispute. The Foreign Minister, in a video message at the ambassadorial meeting of the OIC Contact Group for Jammu and Kashmir held in New York, said that the unwavering and firm support of the OIC was a source of great strength for the Kashmiri people in his right and legitimacy fight for their inalienable right to self-determination. The OIC should urge India to repeal its illegal and unilateral actions in occupied Kashmir; stop its grave human rights violations and ensure access to human rights organizations, including the UN fact-finding mission and the OIC Standing Standing Committee on Human Rights, he said. The Foreign Minister also called on the OIC to seek a peaceful solution to the Jammu-Kashmir dispute in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people. He hoped that the Contact Group meeting would help identify action-oriented and to this end steps. He said during its 47th session in Niamey last November, the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) mandated the Jammu and Kashmir Contact Group to meet regularly and continue to highlight the Kashmir issue. It was gratifying that the Contact Group New York Chapter is playing an important role in this collective effort, he said, and praised Azerbaijan, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and Turkey for solidarity with the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir. The direction of the OIC secretary general had been just as helpful, he added. Published in Agim, 7 February 2021

