National Review Judge Announces Republic Claudia Tenney Winner of Congressional Race in NY A New York judge has ordered the state to certify Republican Claudia Tenney as the winner of the 22nd state congressional election, after months of delays caused by errors in the counting process. The decision narrows the already slim Democratic majority in the House of Representatives, which now stands at 221 seats compared to Republicans 212. Tenney defeated incumbent Democrat Anthony Brindisi by just 109 votes, regaining the seat she lost to Brindisi in 2018. The election was damaged by problems, including the disclosure of uncounted ballots and what local media called StickyGate, in which the identification of notes after him mysteriously fell from a pile of controversial ballots, leaving election officials unsure if those ballots were counted or not. Moreover, a local district failed to process 2,400 applications for voter registration before election day. New York Supreme Court Justice Scott J. DelConte ruled that despite election errors, the court was forced to order Tenney certification as the winner. DelConte found no evidence of election fraud. The record in this election reflects that both candidates suffered the effects of systematic violations of state and federal election laws, DelConte wrote in its decision. The court cannot investigate or respond to these systematic violations of voter rights. Such an investigation would fall under the jurisdiction of the State Election Board, the U.S. Department of Justice, or the governor. However, DelConte wrote, every single valid ballot cast in New York’s 22nd District Congress was counted and counted. Tenney welcomed the judges’ decision. “I am honored to have won this race,” Tenney said in a statement. It was a hard fought campaign and I thank Anthony Brindisi for his service. Now that every legal vote has been counted, its time to validate the results. The Brindisi campaign may continue to appeal the election results. Brindisi can also turn to the House, which has the power to order a recount and even new elections. “I’m shocked and surprised by this decision because of the countless mistakes and inconsistencies that have occurred throughout this initial count, Brindisi said. I believe a thorough check and a hand recount is the only way to solve this race.

