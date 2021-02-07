The path of Palestinian leaders towards elections is fraught with danger

The Trump administration had cut off all aid and had proposed a plan in the East that favored Israel overwhelmingly and would have allowed it to annex parts of the occupied West Bank. A US-brokered normalization deal between Israel and the UAE last summer put annexation pending, but left Palestinians increasingly isolated in the region.

So Abbas began talks with Hamas, the Islamic militant group that captured Gaza from his forces in 2007. These discussions culminated in a presidential decree calling for legislative elections on May 22 and presidential elections on July 31.

It is not clear that elections will actually be held. Doing so will require an agreement between the secular Fatb movement of Abbas and Hamas, which have been torn apart for more than a decade, despite numerous attempts at reconciliation. The two sides plan to meet in Cairo this week.

The outcome of the talks will largely depend on the 85-year-old Abbas. He has spent decades without violence seeking a Palestinian state in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, territories captured by Israel in the 1967 war. Instead, he has come to rule an increasingly autocratic and unpopular Palestinian Authority. , limited to parts of the occupied West Bank.

Reconciling with Hamas and holding elections can support its legitimacy and meet the ancient Western demands for accountability. But even a limited victory by Hamas, which is considered a terrorist group by Israel and Western countries, could result in international isolation and loss of life support as it did after Hamas won the last parliamentary elections in 2006.

At a press conference with Palestinian journalists, EU envoy Sven Khn von Burgsdorff welcomed the call for elections, but rejected repeated requests to explain how the EU would respond to a Hamas victory.

Do you put the cart in front of the horse? he said. Why not start with the horse.

President Joe Biden has restored aid to the Palestinians and vowed to adopt a more equal approach, but the conflict in the Middle East is likely to take a remote place in more pressing crises like the coronavirus pandemic and the US is unlikely to deal with any Palestinian Government involving Hamas. Even an independent Hamas-backed government could pose problems for Western donors.

Elections could also spur the dissolution of the Abbas Fatah party. He has not embellished a descendant and may face a leadership challenge from Marwan Barghouti, a popular Fatah leader who is serving five life sentences in an Israeli prison for his role in the 2000 intifada, or uprising.

For Barghouti, running for president is his only way out of prison, or at least that is what he thinks, said Ali Jarbawi, a professor of political science at Birzeit University in the West Bank.

Abbas may also have to contend with Mohammed Dahlan, a Fatah rival who was convicted in absentia on corruption charges by a Palestinian court after being ousted by Abbas. Dahlan has a stronghold in eastern Gaza and strong allies in the UAE, where he lives in exile.

So far the whole conversation is about one list (Fatah), but it is unlikely to have two lists or even three, said Jehad Harb, a Palestinian political analyst. Or Barghouti can wait for the presidential election.

Hamas would face its own election challenges where voters could hold it responsible for the economic devastation in Gaza, which has endured three wars with Israel and a crippled Israeli-Egyptian blockade since the militant group came to power.

One idea that makes the rounds is to compile a joint list of Fatah and Hamas, but this would largely resolve the outcome of the parliamentary elections before a vote is cast, raising questions about its legitimacy.

Yara Hawari, a senior analyst at Al-Shabaka, a Palestinian international institution, says that in any case, if the election goes ahead there will be a projected outcome that allows Fatah and Hamas to maintain the status quo.

Both Palestinian authorities have suppressed dissent through torture and arbitrary arrests in areas under their control, and Israel regularly arrests Palestinian activists and cracks down on protests and boycott movements.

Alread is already manipulated, Hawari said. If you have a society that is completely politically stifled, it is routinely punished for the political opposition that has already been manipulated.

Unresolved issues between Fatah and Hamas can also be used as a pretext for canceling or postponing elections.

The two sides have yet to agree on a tribunal to resolve election disputes and a mechanism to secure polling stations in Gaza, where Palestinian security forces have had no presence since Hamas came to power. The Palestinian Authority has also demanded that Israel allow Palestinians in annexed East Jerusalem to participate in the elections.

Khalil Shikaki, director of the Palestinian Center for Policy Research and Polls, said Abbas could cancel or postpone the election and blame Israel or Hamas.

However, if Israel does not give him that pretext and Hamas does not give him that pretext, then his hand will be forced and he will have to go to the polls, he said.

Abbas, whose presidential term expired in 2009, is already facing a crisis of legitimacy, and Western donors could rethink their support if the election is ousted. Abbas may also face a backlash from the Palestinian public.

The process has a dynamic of its own, and although Abbas controls it, I think his calculation will have to adjust what options he will be left with if he unilaterally decides to cancel the election, Shikaki said. There will be significant disagreements within Fatah over this.