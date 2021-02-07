Warning bars heralded an inspection campaign amid fears of the Super Bowl

BC health officials say they will keep an eagle’s eye on the province’s bars and restaurants as Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers clash in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Pubs and sports bars have been allowed to stay open in BC through most of the pandemic, provided they have COVID-19 security plans, which require tables to be two meters apart, limit groups to six people and prohibit union and self-service. of alcoholic beverages.

Read more: Coronavirus: BC ban on social gatherings and events extended until further notice

On Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the province is increasing enforcement – but also urged the public to respect the spirit of the rules.

“WorkSafeBC and our environmental health inspectors will increase their monitoring and enforcement,” she said.

“Stop at this year’s Super Bowl celebrations – you don’t have to plan – either at home (or) in a bar or restaurant – for Super Bowl footage. If we are not able to control (transmit) and start seeing it spread again, we can undo all the good work we have done. “











Super Bowl commercials are expected to have very different viber this year



WorkSafeBC issued a statement of its own, warning businesses that inspectors would conduct inspections on Sunday instead.

The agency said it expected the COVID-19 security plans to be updated and followed “up to the letter”.

Jeff Guignard, executive director of the Beverage Licensing Alliance, told Global News that people could have a safe time watching the game in a bar or pub – as long as they follow the rules.

Read more: BC reports 547 cases of COVID-19 in Whistler so far this year

“At the end of the day, we will keep you safe because we are operating under the strictest public health protocols ever issued for our industry,” he said.

“We’ve been doing this for 10 or 11 months now, we’re really good at it. Most of the cases have come from home gatherings.”

Guignard said as the industry looked at the game, it would be different from the highlights of previous years, which he said were the party’s second-largest day of the year after St. Patrick’s Day.











Prime Minister BC: No Super Bowl party this year



Industry members will follow health orders, including banning gatherings and mixing, and are not promoting parties or holding special events, he said.

On Friday, Henry extended COVID-19 province restrictions indefinitely, saying the trajectory of the British Columbia affair was moving in the right direction, but the possibility of a third wave remained.

About 90 percent of BCs 69,716 total cases were recovered while 1,246 people died.

