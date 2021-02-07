International
Warning bars heralded an inspection campaign amid fears of the Super Bowl
BC health officials say they will keep an eagle’s eye on the province’s bars and restaurants as Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers clash in Sunday’s Super Bowl.
Pubs and sports bars have been allowed to stay open in BC through most of the pandemic, provided they have COVID-19 security plans, which require tables to be two meters apart, limit groups to six people and prohibit union and self-service. of alcoholic beverages.
Read more:
Coronavirus: BC ban on social gatherings and events extended until further notice
On Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the province is increasing enforcement – but also urged the public to respect the spirit of the rules.
“WorkSafeBC and our environmental health inspectors will increase their monitoring and enforcement,” she said.
“Stop at this year’s Super Bowl celebrations – you don’t have to plan – either at home (or) in a bar or restaurant – for Super Bowl footage. If we are not able to control (transmit) and start seeing it spread again, we can undo all the good work we have done. “
Super Bowl commercials are expected to have very different viber this year
WorkSafeBC issued a statement of its own, warning businesses that inspectors would conduct inspections on Sunday instead.
Trends
Senior Liberals discuss details of keeping source COVID-19 response: Internal emails
A man from Tennessee was shot, killed during the robbery of ‘jokes’ on YouTube: police
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
The agency said it expected the COVID-19 security plans to be updated and followed “up to the letter”.
Jeff Guignard, executive director of the Beverage Licensing Alliance, told Global News that people could have a safe time watching the game in a bar or pub – as long as they follow the rules.
Read more:
BC reports 547 cases of COVID-19 in Whistler so far this year
“At the end of the day, we will keep you safe because we are operating under the strictest public health protocols ever issued for our industry,” he said.
“We’ve been doing this for 10 or 11 months now, we’re really good at it. Most of the cases have come from home gatherings.”
Guignard said as the industry looked at the game, it would be different from the highlights of previous years, which he said were the party’s second-largest day of the year after St. Patrick’s Day.
Prime Minister BC: No Super Bowl party this year
Industry members will follow health orders, including banning gatherings and mixing, and are not promoting parties or holding special events, he said.
On Friday, Henry extended COVID-19 province restrictions indefinitely, saying the trajectory of the British Columbia affair was moving in the right direction, but the possibility of a third wave remained.
About 90 percent of BCs 69,716 total cases were recovered while 1,246 people died.
See link »
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]