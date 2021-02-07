Boxer Leon Spinks, former world heavyweight champion, dies at 67





Spinks and his narrow-toothed smile on the trademark became infamous in July 1978 when he defeated Muhammad Ali in Las Vegas. Ali surpassed Spinks by 25 pounds

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. Leon Spinks, native of St. Louis who went from growing up in the Pruitt Igoe housing project to defeating legendary Muhammad Ali at the Hilton in Las Vegas for the world heavyweight championship after just seven professional fights, died Friday night after a long battle with cancer. He was 67 years old. Spinks developed his passion for boxing after serving in the U.S. Navy for three years in the early 1970s. When he first entered the boxing ring at Camp Lejeune, he knocked out his opponent in less than 15 seconds. Before the Spinks entered the All-Marine Boxing Alumni Hall of Fame in 2016, JC Davis, a Marine Corps assistant coach at the time, reflected on the Neon Leons inaugural fight. “I mean Leon did that combination, boom, boom, and this guy was out. I looked at the time and I looked (head coach Art Redden) and I said, ‘S —, we got the champion,'” he told The Daily News in Jacksonville, Florida. Spinks will continue to represent the United States at the 1976 Montreal Summer Olympics, where he won a gold medal. He won his first medal, a bronze, during the 1974 AIBA World Boxing Championships in Havana. In 1976, Spinks won a silver medal at the Pan American Games in Mexico City. Spinks and his branded empty-toothed smile, however, became infamous in July 1978 when he defeated Ali in a 15-round decision battle in front of a sold-out crowd of nearly 5,300 fans. “You are a great warrior and a great man,” Spinks told Ali. Ali replied, “Thank you. You are not so bad yourself.” Ali surpassed the new champion, who had competed in just seven professional fights, by 25 pounds. In a rematch seven months later in the day, Ali defeated the Spinks in a unanimous decision to regain the title at the Superdome in New Orleans ahead of a 63,352 which, at the time, was the largest indoor attendance for a boxing match. The worldwide television audience was estimated at 2 billion people. Spinks entered the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame in August 2017 along with his brother Michael Spinks, Thomas Hearns and Ken Norton. In all, the Spinks fought in 72 professional fights, winning 46 of them. His last boxing match for the heavyweight title was in 1981 against Larry Holmes, who defeated him by technical knockout in the third round. Spinks was hospitalized twice in Las Vegas in 2014 for surgery due to abdominal problems the second time after complications from the initial surgery. He was diagnosed in May 2019 with prostate cancer that spread to his bladder. Spinks survives his longtime companion, Brenda (Glur) Spinks, whom he married in 1999; sons Cory and Darrell; one brother; and a grandson. Another boy, Leon Calvin, died in 1990 when he was shot in a car at the entrance to the Martin Luther King Bridge in East Louis, Illinois, while returning to St. Louis.

