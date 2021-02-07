FIFA 2020 Club World Cup – News – Stage in the center of star-studded semifinals





The whole Latin American duel between Palmeiras SE and Tigers UANL

FC Bayern Munich will face Al Ahly as they offer to complete seven times

Ulsan Hyundai and Al Duhail face fifth place in the game Al Rayyan will become the focal point of the football world on February 7 and 8 as he hosts the semi-finals of the FIFA Qatar 2020 Club World Cup. Egypt’s FC Bayern Munich and Al Ahly SC will compete in the second semi-final, which will be played on Monday. Palmeiras and Tigres are both newcomers to the race and have never played before. Despite their recent triumph in the Copa Libertadores, the Brazilian team has been struggling in their late championship after drawing in the last two games and losing two before that. That win-win run is gone Green sixth in the table and they will hope to return to their form soon in Qatar and secure a place in the final of the Club World Cup next Thursday. Their Mexican opponents beat Ulsan Hyundai in their opening match of the tournament and are looking for skills to score Andre-Pierre Gignac. The French front man scored both of his goals in that match and is in excellent shape. European champions Bayern will go to their semi-final meeting with Al Ahly without the services of Leon Goretzka and Javi Martinez, who have both contracted COVID-19 and goalkeeper Alexander Nuebel, who is out with an injured ankle. As for Al Ahly, they are plotting a potential concern after beating Al Duhail in the previous round. Pitso Mosimane coach will look for Mohamed Magdy, better known as Afsha, to fire his challenge team. The player and coach have talked extensively in training this week. Recordings Match for fifth place Ulsan Hyundai – Al Duhail Sunday, 18:00 local time (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium) Semifinals Sunday, 21:00 local time (City Education) Monday, 21:00 local time (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium) See also Interview: Mohammed El Shenawy







Words We know Al Ahly. They won the African Champions League, so they were aware that it would not be easy, as it was not in 2013. hardly hard to play teams about which you do not know much.

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer Bayern is a big multi-star side. I like to play against [Thomas] Muller. “I like him as a player and I like his style of play.”

Ahead of Al Ahly Hussein El Shahat “We know what the Palmeiras represent and that they are the champions of the Libertadores, of whom I know everything, being a Brazilian. We will face them as we did Ulsan. With respect; no more, no less.”

Ricardo Ferretti, coach of the Tigers “This is a very important tournament for all Palmeiras fans and we are looking forward to testing ourselves against some of the top teams in the world.”

Palmeiras coach, Abel Ferreira © Getty Images



Stat 3 – The number of times Bayern and Al Ahly have played each other, all in friendlies. The first of those meetings came in 1977, when the Egyptian side won 2-1 thanks to goals from Mahmoud El Khatib and Sherif Abdel Moneim. The German giants took revenge in the second of two games, played in Cairo, winning 2-1 thanks to goals from Dieter Hoeness and Lothar Matthaus, with Samir Fawzi being targeted for Al Ahly. Bayern won by the same result in the third match in 2012, in Doha. Their goals came from an own goal by Ahmed El Sayed and Mario Mandzukic, while Mohamed Barakat was on the scoring sheet for Al Ahly. You know Brazilian clubs dominated the Club World Cup in his early years, winning the trophy in 2000, 2005 and 2006. European representatives have remained since then, however, with the Corinthians the only South American pair since then to win the trophy, defeated Chelsea in the 2012 Final Santos landed at Barcelona in the 2011 final, while Flamengo lost to Liverpool in the 2019 showdown match.

