One in three new Universal Credit claimants ‘fall further into debt’





Nearly a third of people who started claiming Universal Credit (UC) since the start of the coronavirus pandemic have taken on extra debt, according to an economic think tank. The Resolution Foundation (RF) said that out of more than three million additional applicants since last March, 31% had taken out new loans or seen their existing debts increased. The YouGov poll for RF found that 61% expected to fight or fall behind on their bills in the next three months about double the national average. The findings will increase pressure on Rishi Sunak to extend the 20-week rise to UC, which he announced at the start of the pandemic and will end in late March. Many of the so-called red-walled Tory MPs who took over the traditional Labor strongholds in the 2019 general election are urging the Chancellor not to cut off support for rigid families as much of the economy remains closed. . Karl Handscomb, a senior economist in the RF, said that with unemployment set to rise throughout 2021, it was imperative to maintain support for the family income. As the pandemic reaches its 11th month, a depressing duration awaited last March the shock of the Revenue shift to Universal Credit has turned into rising debt and arrears for essential bills, he said. Cutting the incomes of six million families in just two months, when public health constraints are likely to be widespread, makes no sense politically, economically or in terms of raising people’s standard of living. The YouGov survey found that 45% of households that had started claiming UC at the start of the pandemic reported a drop in their income of at least a quarter, while one in three 34% said it had dropped by at least 40%. About one in five 21% said they had lagged behind in paying essential bills. YouGov interviewed 6,389 UK 18- to 65-year-olds, of whom 371 were in UC-receiving families. Fieldwork was conducted online between 22 and 26 January. A government spokesman said: “We are committed to supporting lower wage families through the pandemic, so we were spending hundreds of billions to protect jobs, increasing welfare support by billions and introducing the Covid 170 Winter Grant Scheme. million to help children and families stay warm and well nourished during the colder months.







