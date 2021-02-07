The New York Assembly adopts resolution calling for the proclamation of ‘American Cashmere Day’; India expresses concern





The resolution, which drew a sharp response from India, calls on Governor Andrew Cuomo to declare February 5 as American Cashmere Day

New York: The New York State Assembly has passed a resolution calling on Governor Andrew Cuomo to declare February 5 as American Cashmere Day, drawing a sharp reaction from India which noted with concern the interest efforts set for misinterpreted Jammu and Kashmirs had cultural and social mosaics to divide people. The resolution, sponsored by Assembly member Nader Sayegh and 12 other lawmakers, says the Kashmiri community has overcome adversity, shown perseverance and established itself as one of the pillars of New York’s immigrant communities. He adds that New York State strives to protect human rights including freedom of religion, movement, and expression for all Kashmiri people, which are enshrined in the U.S. Constitution, through the recognition of diverse cultural, ethnic, and religious identities. Commenting on the resolution, a spokesman for the Indian Embassy in Washington said: “We have seen the New York Assembly Resolution on American Cashmere Day. Like the US, India is a vibrant democracy and the pluralistic morality of 1.35 billion people is a matter of pride. India celebrates its diversity and rich cultural mosaic, including in Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral and inalienable part of India. We note with concern the attempt of our own interests to misinterpret the rich cultural and social mosaic of Jammu and Kashmir to divide people. “We will engage with elected representatives in New York State on all issues related to the India-US partnership and the diverse Indian diaspora,” the spokesman said Saturday in response to questions about the resolution. The legislative resolution, passed in the New York State Assembly on February 3, calls on Cuomo to declare February 5, 2021 as American Cashmere Day in New York State. In a tweet, the Consulate General of Pakistan in New York acknowledged the role of Sayegh and The American Pakistan Advocacy Group in passing the resolution. Pakistan has tried unsuccessfully to raise international support against India for withdrawing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019 and dividing it into two territories of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh union. India has firmly told Pakistan that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been, is and will continue to be an integral part of India. New Delhi has claimed that the issues related to Jammu and Kashmir are internal issues for India. India has categorically told the international community that the repeal of Article 370 of the Constitution was its internal matter. He also advised Pakistan to accept reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.

