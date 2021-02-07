Chhattisgarh CM demands withdrawal of fuel, oil cuts introduced into Union budget

Prime Minister Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday demanded that the ban on fuel and oil introduced into the Union Budget should be withdrawn, claiming that this would result in inflation.

“The fuel and oil cuts introduced into the Union Budget must be withdrawn. This will burden ordinary people and cause inflation. It is not good if only the Center receives revenue from the outage,” Baghel told reporters on Sunday.

The prime minister spoke to reporters at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur before leaving for a visit to the state of Assam linked to the polls.

During his budget speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the establishment of the Agricultural Development Infrastructure and Budget (AIDC) of 2.5 per liter in gasoline and 4 per liter in diesel. However, there would be no additional burden on the consumer in general as Sitharaman during the Budget presentation also proposed to reduce the Basic Customs Liability for these items.

Answering a question about his meeting with Union Minister Piyush Goel on Friday, Baghel said, “A delegation of ten ministers accompanied me to the meeting and each minister informed about the progress of work being done in their departments. relevant. “

“We discussed the promises we were able to keep and what work is still expected to be done in that direction,” he added.

Baghel is one of the prime ministers of Congress appointed as the top observer to oversee election campaign management and polling coordination in Assam.