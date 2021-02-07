Delhi Metro financial anxiety Covid pandemic





Image Source: FILE Delhi Metro faces financial disaster due to Covid pandemic Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) has faced financial stress with losses in the amount of Rs 1,500 crore during periods of blockage caused by the pandemic. Subway operations were halted during the blockade for a period of approximately six months, which drastically affected passenger travel revenue. At the same time, operating costs including Operation and Maintenance (O&M) costs had to be paid continuously for the maintenance of the 285-meter metro network and a total runway length of 389 km. Moreover, there had been a decline in revenue not at all collected from advertising, as well as shop rent for the months when subway operations were suspended. DMRC has about 400 retail outlets at its stations. The owners of these retail stores have expressed their inability to pay the rent to the DMRC due to non-sale. Even now, when subway services have been resumed, it has been done at sub-optimal capacity due to the pursuit of strict social distance norms. Moreover, Delhi Metro had received a soft loan of 35,198 Cro Rs from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) at a concession rate of 1.2-2.3 percent for 30 years. For the financial year 2020-21, the DMRC is required to pay Rs 1,242.8 crore of which Rs 434.1 crore is interest while 808.7 crore is the principal amount. However, by July 2020, the DMRC had been able to pay only Rs 79.2 crore as interest payment. Following the financial turmoil, the DMRC has returned to seek financial assistance from the central government, Delhi, Haryana and the Uttar Pradesh governments. It is learned that the DMRC has written to central and state governments seeking financial assistance. It remains to be seen whether central and state governments come to the aid of the DMRC as they too are shaking under a high fiscal deficit. This is the first time that Delhi Metro is facing operational losses. Since 2002, the DMRC has never faced an operational loss due to operational efficiency and world-class service standards. To overcome its financial stress, Delhi Metro is creating new revenue generation ideas. The DMRC is pursuing a two-pronged strategy of cutting costs when possible and postponing non-core costs. It has decided to reduce the benefits and allowances of its employees to about 50 percent in the next financial year and also asked the Center to defer payment of its JICA loan installment for 2020-21. A report by the Parliamentary Committee had suggested innovative methods of generating revenue for the DMRC. Metro’s average non-fare worldwide revenue, which consists of advertising revenue, property rental and consulting, is close to 40-50 percent of total traffic revenue. However, for the DMRC, non-fee revenues account for only 15 percent, which is extremely low. In order to address this challenge, the committee suggested leasing existing assets, e.g. rails and rolling stock, rental of commercial space at stations, advertising fee, parking fee as well as revenue generation by imposing a halt to residential property development in nearby areas seen an increase in value due to subway operations . READ ALSO | Metro ‘Fast Trains’ from February 8, to reduce Noida-Greater Noida travel time by 9 minutes Latest business news







