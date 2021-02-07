UN special envoy Martin Griffiths visits Tehran for talks on Yemen

AL-MUKALLA: Several European ambassadors to Yemen visited the southern port of Aden, the country’s interim capital, on Saturday as Yemeni officials reported that Houthi was raising obstacles during prisoner exchange talks in Amman.

The EU ambassador and the ambassadors of France, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Ireland and Finland, as well as the Norwegian deputy ambassador, landed in Aden, where they discussed peace efforts with senior government officials.

Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, Yemen’s foreign minister, was quoted by official media as thanking EU ambassadors for their visit to Aden, which carries an important political message of support for the Yemeni government, adding that he discussed with the ambassadors The Riyadh Accord, Houthi’s resistance to the Safer tanker repair, governments’ efforts to restore services in the liberated provinces, and the government’s readiness to achieve true, inclusive, and lasting peace in Yemen.

The EU delegation is the highest-ranking group of foreign envoys visiting Aden since the arrival of the new Yemeni government, which was formed under the Riyadh Agreement.

The Yemeni government delegation to the prisoner exchange talks in Amman said the talks ran into an obstacle after the Iranian-backed Houthis refused to exchange abducted and heavily abducted journalists and activists.

The Yemeni government delegation has offered concessions for the talks to succeed, Majed Fadhail, deputy human rights minister and a member of the government delegation to the talks, told Arab News on Saturday, adding that the Houthis have become more uncompromising and seek to prevent talk.

The Yemeni official attributed the new behavior of the Houthis hard line during the talks with the US decision to change the definition of Houthis as terrorists.

Everyone should know that this criminal and terrorist militia refuses to release journalists left in their custody or may even consider exchanging them with their fighters captured on the battlefields, Fadhail said.

Representatives of the Yemeni government and the Houthis last month resumed UN-backed prisoner exchange talks aimed at freeing 301 prisoners from both sides.

At the same time, the Association of Abducted Mothers, an umbrella organization for thousands of relatives abducted in Yemen, called for the immediate release of 127 extremely ill prisoners held by the Houthi militia and the Yemeni government.

Fadhail said the government delegation presented the names of dozens of sick abductees among Houthi prisoners and demanded their release during this round of talks. We flew their names during the talks, but the Houthis refused to discuss their release, Fadhail said.

In a social media campaign Yemeni activists, journalists and politicians called for an end to Houthi crimes against Yemenis and criticized the US move to remove the Houthis terrorist designation.

Using the hashtag #StopHouthiTerrorismInYemen, dozens of Yemenis said the Houthis had displaced thousands of people, abducted thousands more, blown up their opponents’ homes and razed Yemeni soil with tens of thousands of mines.

Jamal Al-Mamari, a former kidnapper, recalled the new US administration in a tweet that the Houthis had tortured and killed an American contractor John Hamen, who died in Houthi custody in 2015

For Yemenis, the word Houthis means death, destruction, abduction, displacement, imprisonment, torture, disease, famine and rape, said Mohammed Al-Asal, deputy governor of Raymah province.

Yemeni activists also voiced opposition to any peace deal with Houthis that does not punish them for human rights abuses.

Yemen does not want an incomplete peace with the Houthi militia that believes only in the language of exclusion, murder, torture, looting and lack of equal citizenship. Our demand is a comprehensive and just peace, punishing the Houthis for all the violations and crimes they have committed and disarming them, Huda Al-Sarari, a Yemeni lawyer and human rights activist documenting his abuses. human rights in the southern city of Taiz.

The U.S. administration should have used the definition of Houthis terrorism as pressure to force them to stop obstructing the UN mission to repair the sailing ship Safer, Yemeni experts said.

By revoking Houthis’ appointment unconditionally, the Biden administration made a major mistake. It could have been used as leverage for the Houthis to give something in return at least to allow engineers to empty Safer. The United States simply lost that leverage for nothing, said Nadwa Al-Dawsari, a Yemeni conflict analyst and a non-resident associate at the Middle East Institute.