Bangladesh opens Covid-19 vaccine from India Serum Institute, South Asia News
The Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from the Serum Institute of India (SII) is being distributed all Sunday across Bangladesh amid lukewarm interest from people to get anti-virus shots.
Two million doses of vaccines arrived in the country on time from India as a gift. The vials were sent across the country as planned, and vaccinators and volunteers were trained.
Nationwide immunization against coronavirus at 1,015 centers began on Sunday after revising its vaccination plan to administer 3.5 million doses in the first month instead of 6 million.
The program will include up to 2,402 teams of health workers. Each team will consist of four members, two health workers and two volunteers.
“Although the Bangladeshi government has decided to launch a massive nationwide vaccination program on Sunday, due to the public apathy of Anti-India propaganda across the country to register because it seems to be a big challenge to do successfully running, “ABM Abdullah doctor, academic, emeritus professor of Dhaka University and personal physician of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said on Saturday evening.
In these circumstances, the government has decided to vaccinate 3.5 million people instead of over 6 million in the first month of driving, said Zahid Maleque, Bangladeshi Minister of Health.
The Bangladeshi government has purchased 30 million doses of the vaccine. She has already received a total of seven million doses of the vaccine.
Bangladesh is expected to receive 12.5 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in the first half of 2021 under COVAX, the WHO-backed global scheme for distributing coronavirus vaccines.
The two-day pilot was successfully completed on January 28, but none of the 567 volunteers who made the first stroke of the two-dose Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine complained of any major side effects.
But the response from qualified people for inoculation in the first stage has been impressive.
Ministry of Health employees will be administered the Covid-19 vaccine on Sunday morning, said Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, director general of the General Directorate of Health Services (DGHS).
“Political leaders and people’s representatives will attend vaccination centers in various hospitals in the capital and the country to motivate people for vaccination,” he added.
Mohammad Enamur Rahim, physician and Minister of State for Disaster Relief and Management, and Farhad Hossain, Minister of State for Public Administration will administer the crown vaccine at Gastroliver Hospital in the capital and Minister of Internal Affairs Asaduzzaman Khan at Suhward Medical College Hospital in Dhaka.
While the government’s goal was to vaccinate 260,000 people every day, only 3,28,000 people registered online in the eleven days from Saturday afternoon.
Doses will be administered in five phases in three phases. Priorities will be given to health workers and others on the front line.
Health workers from each group can vaccinate a maximum of 150 people. It will therefore be possible to vaccinate 3,29,400 people on the first day.
According to the national plan for the distribution and preparation of Covid vaccines, the Bangladeshi government will inoculate 80 per cent of the country’s population or about 138.24 million people, Health Minister Maleque said.
Each person will be given two doses of the vaccine, he added.
“Everyone will be registered and vaccinated. If there is a delay in registration, the vaccines will be given first and the data will be registered later. We will not send anyone back.”
Zahid called on everyone to be vaccinated saying that preparations for the inoculation machine are almost complete. “Everyone who has been vaccinated so far is healthy.”
At least 2,400 teams will be working on site. Each team has the capacity to vaccinate 150 people.
At district level and Upazila, vaccination will be administered from 8 a.m. to 2.30 p.m.
Health representatives are conducting campaigns, including the use of loudspeakers, publishing content in various media to encourage people in rural areas across the country to shoot.
A participant must bring his / her National Identity Card for registration.
Many people do not have smartphones and may not be able to register and therefore mayors, mayors and MPs will bring people to the centers and register and vaccinate them.
