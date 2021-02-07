International
Glacier Burst Triggers Mass Flood in Uttarakhand; 100-150 Dead Fear Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles
Sunday, February 7, 2:30 p.m.: A glacier eruption in Reni village of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand has caused a massive flood in the Joshimath area. The water level in the Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers reportedly exceeded its regular flow suddenly on Sunday morning followed by an avalanche near an energy project. About 100-150 are feared dead due to rapid flooding, said Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash.
The remnants of the recent western disturbance affect the Western Himalayan region until very late with moderate snowfall and rainfall in isolated areas. Overall Uttarakhand had been receiving deficit rainfall since January 1, despite repeated western concerns in the area. The breaking of part of the Nanda Devi Glacier on Sunday morning is said to be the reason behind the current floods. However, no rain has been reported in the area and the situation is likely to improve by Sunday evening.
As the sudden rise in water levels has affected the Joshimath area, the water level in the Alaknanda River is gradually returning to normal, Prime Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat wrote on Twitter. Providing all the necessary steps, he said: A disaster has been reported from Chamoli district. Do not pay attention to any kind of gossip. The government is taking all necessary steps.
150 were afraid of Mungon
The Tapovan Vishnugad hydropower plant under the Rishi Ganga Energy Project has been damaged and at least 150 workers are afraid of disappearing. Authorities have sounded high alert from Chamoli to Haridwar. In the village of Reni, which is 26 km from Joshimath, the Dhauliganga River flooded and destroyed many houses located on the banks of the river. The village of Reni is said to be the epicenter of the popular 1973 forest conservation campaign called the ‘Chipko Movement’.
Evacuation operations have begun along the banks of the Dhauliganga and Bhagirathi rivers. The Indian Air Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have rushed teams and their infrastructure for rescue operations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation and made an assessment of the rescue and relief work.
A dam of the Tapovan power project broke down and feared it would be washed away. The ITBP said the incident occurred around 10am which resulted in flooding in Dhauligangaone of six source streams of the Ganges River. The river 85 km meets the Alaknanda River in Vishnuprayag at the base of Mount Joshimath in Uttarakhand.
“The victims were scared. Hundreds of ITBP men rushed to the rescue,” the ITBP said. Uttarakhand Prime Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has called an emergency meeting to assess the situation and oversee rescue and relief operations.
Rishikesh, Haridwar and Uttar Pradesh on standby
Although no major catastrophic impact can be felt in Rishikesh and Haridwar, the cities have been put on alert. A government spokesman said there were not many human dwellings in the area where the glacier broke, but a number of energy projects have been hit. The government has also urged people not to take over the Ganges River.
Victims or people trapped in the affected area are asked to call for help at the following assistance numbers: 1905; 1070; 9557444486. Residents are also asked not to believe any gossip and not to circulate unverified / old videos on social media.
Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have also been put on high alert, official sources said on Sunday. Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed all UP District Magistrates located along the Ganga River to be on high alert and monitor water levels constantly, a government spokesman said.
“If required, people will be evacuated to safe places. The National Disaster Response Force, SDRF and Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Police have also been put on higher alert,” the spokesman said.
(Contributed by IANS and Times of India)
