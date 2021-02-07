Men must stop men’s violence against women

News

Ashanti Riley disappeared on November 29, 2020, was found murdered on December 4 –

It is time for men to stop men from committing acts of violence against women and girls, an alliance of non-governmental organizations wanted on Saturday, joining the national protest over the killing of 22-year-old Andrea Bharatt.

In a joint statement, the Alliance for State Action to End Gender-Based Violence says it is not enough to grieve for those who have disappeared, been abducted or killed. But the whole society, especially men, are obliged to act.

The organization, a coalition which includes the Institute for Gender Studies and Development, CAISO Sex and Gender Justice, Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Caribbean Men Action Network, Silver Line and others, offered its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Bharatt.

A clerk at Arima Magistrates Court, Bharatt was abducted after taking a car she believed was a taxi licensed to go home after work on Jan. 29. After a six-day search, her decaying body was found in a precipice in the Heights of Aripo on February 4th. This sparked spontaneous protests across the country and outside Parliament on Friday. Her murder revived the nation’s pain over 18-year-old Ashanti Riley, who was also killed and found in decomposition in Santa Cruz on Dec. 4. Like Bharatt, Riley also disappeared after she took a PH taxi to meet relatives to visit her grandmother. .

The Alliance called on the government and men’s organizations in particular to take action because violence against women and girls is a national emergency. She said one in three women experience domestic violence at home while a recent survey report stated that one in five are sexually assaulted at some point in their lives.

These statistics come as no surprise to women who need to be on high alert on the road, at work and on public transport because sexual harassment can quickly escalate into physical and sexual violence.

He again called for a national action plan, accompanied by a budget, to prevent and respond to gender-based violence. It needs to improve policing, fund shelters and improve judicial services in order to reduce delays, and include messages of gender and sexual equality and respect in the education system.

He also called for a gender-sensitive transport policy that takes into account that women use public transport more than men and they are vulnerable going either from work or to their families.

Men’s organizations, men-led organizations, and those working with men and boys were asked about what they were doing and saying to make the world a more equal and secure space for women.

We talk about violence against women. But what we need to talk about is the use of violence by men as an expression of power and control over women. Violence against women is inextricably linked to gender inequality and sexist attitudes and behaviors. Many men continue to get the message that to be a man is to be dominant, to be the head of the family, to be in charge, to have access to women’s bodies whether they like it or not, and to control women’s lives.

The organization said men should take responsibility and take action because women are human beings and have an equal right to live with dignity, peace and security. He then called on men to organize a public show of solidarity now as women need to know that men are committed to a world in which they are safe from men’s violence against women.

Bharatt’s murder has deeply affected people who knew him, including North East College teacher Sangre Grande, who complained that they had to mourn for two of their students: Bharatt and 16-year-old Rachael Ramkissoon, who was killed. in 2017. Ramkissoon, a student of four, left her home in Talparo on January 13, 2017, to go to school, but never showed up at class.

Police later found her body in several bushes on a runway a short distance from her home. An autopsy later revealed that she had drowned. To this day, her killer remains free.

A Facebook post on Friday by a college staff member showed a photo of Bharatt with a group of students.

“I’m very sad. I can not begin to understand the horror she would have experienced. Another North East College student has gone through tragic and horrible circumstances. Another young man who would not understand their potential. full because of the sludge that TT walks, “the post said about the two alumni.

“I stand in grief with all the teachers, past and present, and all of her former classmates at Northeast College. As she went through each day since her abduction, I became more and more desperate for the outcome, “hoping against the hope that she would find him alive. The Lord comforted her father and the rest of her family.”

Still battling her death, Ramkissoon’s grandmother, Kamla Ramkissoon, says Bharatt’s murder has brought back painful memories.

“At the end of the day, a murder is a murder. I was devastated when I heard that her body was found. I despaired. I see the expression on the face of her father (Randolph Bharatt) and I can imagine what that man is. poor passing, “Ramkissoon said by telephone Saturday.

“I do not know when I will be happy again. I can not get rid of that feeling of losing my nephew for murder. God does not like wickedness. Her sister turned 17 today. Rachael would turn 21 on August this year, almost the same age as the girl (Bharatt), “Ramkissoon said.

Before completing her A levels in the North East, Bharatt attended Bon Air High School from 2009 to 2014 where she did her O levels.

A Facebook post by Bon Air High School on Thursday gave the deepest condolences to her grieving father, family, friends, co-workers and schoolmates.

The post referred to Bharatt as an exemplary student and senior prefect who received many school awards and certificates of excellence.

“We mourn her tragic death and pray for God’s comfort and strength for her loved ones during this time of grief and loss,” the post added.

In 2019, Bharatt graduated from the University of the West Indies with honors with a degree (major) in sociology and a juvenile in criminology.