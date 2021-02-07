FIFA 2020 Club World Cup – News – Lewandowski: Bayern could end one of football’s greatest achievements

- Robert Lewandowski discusses Bayerns shot in global glory
- It reflects on winning the FIFA Best Mens Player award
- I try to be Lewandowski the best every season.
The best is in the building. Robert Lewandowski touched yesterday in Doha for the FIFA Club World Cup.
His 24 goals in 19 appearances have FC Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga, and now look at the hell to put Al Ahly SC on the sword in Monday’s semi-final. The Qatar 2020 trophy will complete a historic seven-legged run for the Bavarian giants and equal the achievement of Pep Guardiola Barcelona in 2009/10.
Lewandowski talked to him FIFA.com in relation to that mission, their triumph in the UEFA Champions League, being crowned FIFA Player of the Year for Mens and whether he is at his peak.
This will be your first Club World Cup. Do you think it will be special?
I think so too. It will be really special for us, not just for me. Its the best team in Europe that plays against the best teams from others [continents]. It will be, for us, a new challenge. We want to win this title, for sure.
Will playing against teams from different parts of the world, with different styles, be a challenge?
It will be nothing new for us. We play a lot of games in our national teams against teams from all over the world. It will be special, but we are ready for it. We were ready to try and win the next title. Weve won everything we could have won [2020]. This is the last title we can win. We know we were playing against the best teams from continents all over the world. Our next challenge was and we were ready for it.
First you have Al Ahly in the semifinals
If you are here in this race, it means you are a strong team. But no matter how good they are, we need to be better. We must fight for this victory. We have to push from the first minute. We have to show our best skills, give our best football and then we have the opportunity to beat them.
Are things the most challenging this season?
Now, because of COVID, we have to play almost every three days. It’s a big, big challenge for any team, not just us. Usually you get a week, sometimes two weeks between games, and that’s great. We also know we have the European Championship after this season. We have to be ready, we have to stay in shape throughout the season. This is the big challenge, but we are ready for it because we knew before the season started something like this could happen. If we have the chance to win something, we have to be strong, we have to be focused.
How did it feel to win the Champions League?
It was an amazing feeling, a wonderful night for us. The whole day of the finale was so memorable. The first few seconds after the final whistle, what I felt was something special. I did not know exactly what it meant, but I can say that the dream was realized.
Would the cherry bring the Club World Cup victory to Bayern?
Yes, exactly. I think if we win this Club World Cup it would end one of the greatest historic achievements in all of football. We know we are so close, but we need to stay 100 percent focused. It would be really special. Not just for Bayern or Germany, but it would be one of the greatest historical achievements from around the world.
How important is it for you to win the FIFA Best Mens Player?
Very, very much. In the first moments you do not understand exactly what it means, but in the coming days and weeks you realize that you have won perhaps the most important title in your life. It was amazing. But I know what I won was because of what we won as a team. I hope we continue to win titles.
He is scoring goals over and over again. Do you think this is the best version of Lewandowski we have ever seen.
I am trying to keep doing these things. For years I have heard that this is Lewandowski the best. It does not matter how old I am. I can still get better, improve my skills. But I know I feel good. I try to be Lewandowski the best every season.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit