FIFA 2020 Club World Cup – News – Lewandowski: Bayern could end one of football’s greatest achievements

I try to be Lewandowski the best every season. The best is in the building. Robert Lewandowski touched yesterday in Doha for the FIFA Club World Cup. His 24 goals in 19 appearances have FC Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga, and now look at the hell to put Al Ahly SC on the sword in Monday’s semi-final. The Qatar 2020 trophy will complete a historic seven-legged run for the Bavarian giants and equal the achievement of Pep Guardiola Barcelona in 2009/10. Lewandowski talked to him FIFA.com in relation to that mission, their triumph in the UEFA Champions League, being crowned FIFA Player of the Year for Mens and whether he is at his peak.

This will be your first Club World Cup. Do you think it will be special? I think so too. It will be really special for us, not just for me. Its the best team in Europe that plays against the best teams from others [continents]. It will be, for us, a new challenge. We want to win this title, for sure. Will playing against teams from different parts of the world, with different styles, be a challenge? It will be nothing new for us. We play a lot of games in our national teams against teams from all over the world. It will be special, but we are ready for it. We were ready to try and win the next title. Weve won everything we could have won [2020]. This is the last title we can win. We know we were playing against the best teams from continents all over the world. Our next challenge was and we were ready for it. First you have Al Ahly in the semifinals If you are here in this race, it means you are a strong team. But no matter how good they are, we need to be better. We must fight for this victory. We have to push from the first minute. We have to show our best skills, give our best football and then we have the opportunity to beat them.

Are things the most challenging this season? Now, because of COVID, we have to play almost every three days. It’s a big, big challenge for any team, not just us. Usually you get a week, sometimes two weeks between games, and that’s great. We also know we have the European Championship after this season. We have to be ready, we have to stay in shape throughout the season. This is the big challenge, but we are ready for it because we knew before the season started something like this could happen. If we have the chance to win something, we have to be strong, we have to be focused. How did it feel to win the Champions League? It was an amazing feeling, a wonderful night for us. The whole day of the finale was so memorable. The first few seconds after the final whistle, what I felt was something special. I did not know exactly what it meant, but I can say that the dream was realized. Would the cherry bring the Club World Cup victory to Bayern? Yes, exactly. I think if we win this Club World Cup it would end one of the greatest historic achievements in all of football. We know we are so close, but we need to stay 100 percent focused. It would be really special. Not just for Bayern or Germany, but it would be one of the greatest historical achievements from around the world.